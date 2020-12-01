Cheap Cyber Monday gaming monitor deal knocks $100 off 27-inch Asus 144Hz display

As Cyber Monday winds down, you may find yourself struggling to find those good, good gaming monitor deals. Well we're here to tell you that you haven't missed out on the best deals - yet.

Catch this ASUS 27-inch gaming monitor deal before it sells out, because right now its going for $199 at Best Buy, which is $100 off it's original price of $299. Now, if the 1920 x 1080 144Hz screen alone wasn't enough to convince you of this deal, the fact that you can rotate the screen might just seal the deal and make this one of the best Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals we've seen!

ASUS VG279Q 27-inch gaming monitor deal

When buying a new gaming monitor, one of the best features to keep an eye out for is a high refresh rate. This ASUS 27-inch gaming monitor offers a 1080p resolution and operates at 144Hz which gives you an incredibly smooth gameplay experience.View Deal

ASUS has started to earn a reputation amongst the gaming community for producing high-quality devices that offer high performance for a reasonable price.

Which brings us to the ASUS VG279Q 27-inch gaming monitor. An impressive budget display that can go toe-to-toe with it's more expensive brethren. Sporting a 1920 x 1080 FHD resolution and 144Hz refresh rate, you can be sure whatever game you're playing will come through smooth and clear, without having to worry about any screen tearing.

The design of the monitor itself is simple and modern; all black casing with thin bezels, and the barest hint of red at the point where the monitor hits the base. This monitor also offers a wide variety of viewing angles thanks to the stand's ability to tilt, swivel and pivot the display. So while it is possible to attach a mount to this 27-inch display, the included stand offers most, if not all, of the benefits a mount offers.

