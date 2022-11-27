Can you believe? $890 off the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano in epic Cyber Monday deal

Cyber Monday deals are already here! While we may have seen some pretty awesome deals on our favorite laptops during Black Friday, the best deals are yet to come.

Such as the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano, one of the best Lenovo laptops you can get, is now on sale in antonline's Cyber Monday deals (opens in new tab). Get the ThinkPad X1 Nano for just $1,049. (opens in new tab) Originally retailing for $1,939, that's an impressive $890 in savings!

Save a whopping $890! The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano (opens in new tab) is a smaller variant of the ultra-popular ThinkPad Carbon X1. It sports a vibrant, 13-inch, 2K (2160 x 1350) matte IPS display, an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1160G7 quad-core processor, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and a 512GB SSD.

We can't believe it! Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Nano, one of the lightest ThinkPads ever, is on sale for almost half off! The laptop in this deal features a 13-inch, 2160 x 1350 2K IPS display, an 11th Gen 2.10-Hz Intel Core i7-1160G7 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and a 512GB SSD. It's an excellent alternative to the ultra-popular Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon.

When we reviewed the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano, we praised its stylish, low-profile design, bright display, and snappy keyboard as well as its impressive battery life —it survived 12 hours on the Laptop Mag battery test! We rated the ThinkPad X1 Nano 4 out of 5 stars and gave it our coveted Editor's Choice award.

As far as ports go, Lenovo threw in two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, so you can enjoy ultra-fast data transfers as well as the flexibility of working with multiple displays. Of course, if you need more ports, you can always invest in a USB hub.

Weighing just 2.14 pounds and measuring 12.7 x 8.5 x 0.66 inches, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano is perfect for on-the-go professionals seeking a sleek, lightweight laptop that can fit perfectly inside their bags.

Cyber Monday is on November 28th