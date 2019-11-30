Blue Yeti USB mic and Assassin's Creed bundle for $89 is epic Cyber Monday steal

Cyber Monday deals are picking up steam, and right now you can pick up a bundle for the Blue Yeti USB microphone with Assassin's Creed Odyssey for only $89, which is one of the best USB microphones paired with a great game at $50 off.
Blue Yeti Blackout + Assassin's Creed Odyssey bundle: was $139 now $89
You can pick up one of our favorite USB microphones along with Assassin's Creed Odyssey for the low price of $89. This is a great deal for streamers just starting out, as it gives you a relatively new game to play and a great microphone.View Deal
The Blue Yeti is typically on sale for around $120 on its own, so getting it down to $89 with a game is a steal. The microphone features recording modes such as cardioid, bidirectional, omnidirectional and stereo. It has on-the-spot gain control and a 3.5mm audio jack for headphones.
The Blue Yeti also has plug-and-play setup that functions with Windows 10 and macOS. And with Assassin's Creed Odyssey, you're set to play a superfun game and stream with a supercrisp microphone.
