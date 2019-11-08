Black Friday preview: Lenovo Chromebook C330 now just $179

With Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals fast approaching, now is the best time to look for big savings on Chromebooks.

One of the best pre-Black Friday Chromebook deals we've found so far comes via Best Buy, which is selling the Lenovo Chromebook C330 for just $179 after a $100 discount. That is 36% off what is already one of the most affordable notebooks you can buy.

Lenovo Chromebook C330 was $279 now $179

Spending $179 on any Chromebook is a steal, let alone a 2-in-1. It may not have "2-in-1" in the name but the Chromebook C330's flexible hinge can transform this laptop into a tablet. The Chromebook C330 also gets super-long battery life. View Deal

The Lenovo Chromebook C330 is a great option for kids or anyone look for a budget laptop to run simple tasks, like checking social media or watching YouTube videos.

In our review, we praised the Chromebook C330, a convertible 2-in-1, for its flexible chassis, which can be positioned in tent, display, tablet or laptop mode. The laptop also lasted nearly 10 hours on our battery test (which involves continuous web surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits) and has a comfortable keyboard.

The Chromebook C330's 11.6-inch, 1366 x 768-resolution display is nothing to write home about, but the laptop has an HDMI port so you can connect to a sharp, colorful monitor if needed.

Our biggest reservation with the Chromebook C330 is how it performed on our Chromebook drop test. The laptop scored a 4 out of 10 for durability, so you'll want to be extra careful when handing it to a child. Then again, at $179, the Chromebook C330 isn't a huge investment compared to how much you'd spend on other laptops.

Best Buy doesn't specify how long this sale would last, so we'd jump on it soon.