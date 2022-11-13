Black Friday Fitbit deals 2022: Save $80 on Fitbit Versa 4 and more early sales

The best Black Friday Fitbit deals of 2022 so far take up to $100 off the brand's popular fitness trackers and smartwatches. Black Friday deals start now with steep discounts on Fitbit wearables.

Amazon currently offers the Fitbit Versa 4 for just $149 (opens in new tab). Typically $229, that's $80 off and an all-time low price for this fitness smartwatch. Not to be outdone, Walmart (opens in new tab) mirrors this deal. It's a great alternative if you refuse to spend $250 - $400 for an Apple Watch, Pixel Watch or Galaxy Watch 5.

Naturally, the Google-owned Fitbit Versa 4 features Google Maps for step-by-step navigation directions and Google Wallet for secure payments. And to help you reach your fitness goals, it includes 40 distinct exercise modes. The Fitbit Versa 4 accurately tracks just about any fitness activity from High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) to weight lifting, CrossFit and dance.

Like other 24/7 fitness trackers, the Versa 4 has built-in sensors for GPS, real-time tracking, run/walk detection and more.

Although we didn't test this exact model, in our Fitbit Sense review, we liked its excellent battery life, reliable fitness tracking and intuitive app. It won us over with its extensive health tracking and we gave it a 4.5 out of 5 star rating backed by our Editor's Choice Award. We expect the Versa 4 to be just as impressive with its robust set of new features and Google apps.

Black Friday 2022 is technically on Nov. 25, yet tons of Black Friday Fitbit deals are available now. For more savings and holiday gift ideas, visit our Black Friday deals roundup for the best discounts.

Best Black Friday Fitbit deals 2022

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Versa 4 : $229 $149 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $80 on the Fitbit Versa 4. Track your workouts and listen to Google Play music at the same time. Plus, it's among the few smartwatches to include blood oxygen monitoring to really stay on top of your health. With an average 4.7/1 star rating at Walmart, rest assured your health is in good hands.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Versa 2: $199 $99 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the Fitbit Versa 2 which drops it to its lowest price yer. This wearable does an excellent job of closing the gap between fitness tracker and smartwatch. It will track your steps, sleep, and heart rate while also offering built-in voice controls, music control, Fitbit Pay and an amazing six days of battery life.

(opens in new tab) Fitbit Charge 5: $149 $99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

With Amazon slashing $50 off the Fitbit Charge 5 right now. There's never been a better time to get your hands on this handy fitness tracker. Receive text notifications with ease and track your heart rate and sleep cycles to always keep your health in mind. Target (opens in new tab)has it for the same price.