Black Friday Chromebook deals 2022

The best Black Friday Chromebook deals are surfacing now as we count down the days to Black Friday 2022. If you can't afford to wait, tons of early Black Friday Chromebook deals are up for grabs now.

During the annual savings bonanza, expect to see steep discounts on the industry's best Chromebooks. While plenty of Chromebook deals were impressive this year, Black Friday Chromebook deals will be epic.

At regular price, many Chromebooks pretty much dominate the budget laptop category. Major sales like Black Friday and Cyber Monday push them toward being even more affordable.

So whether you want a budget, premium or 2-in-1 Chromebook, we're covering all the bases. Our roundup of Black Friday Chromebook deals will help you find the perfect laptop for the best price.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360: $449 $309 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save $140 on the Samsung Chromebook 2 360 convertible laptop. It has a 360-degree hinge to easily transform from laptop to tablet mode. The Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 in this deal has a 12.4-inch display, 1.1-GHz Intel Celeron N4500 dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2: $699 $549 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $150 on the versatile Galaxy Chromebook 2. This super-slim premium Chromebook sports a convertible design with a stunning quantum dot display. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) QLED touch screen, 2.1-GHz Intel Core i3-10110U dual-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5: $499 $369 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $30 on the Editor's Choice Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5. One of the best budget 2-in-1 devices to buy with its versatile detachable keyboard design. It packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) OLED touch screen, 2.55-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 7cG2 8-core CPU and 8GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs are Qualcomm Adreno graphics and 128GB of storage.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Chromebook 3 : $319 $149 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $130 on the Lenovo Chromebook 3. This laptop has a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.4-GHz MediaTek MT8183 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. Like all Chromebooks, it comes with an extra 15GB of Google Drive storage and Google Perks.

(opens in new tab) HP Chromebook x360: $699 $399 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Now $300 off, the HP Chromebook x360 is one of the more affordable 2-in-1 laptops out there. It has a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display and stereo speakers tuned by audio experts B&O which is great for consuming content and productivity.This Chrome OS-charged laptop features a 3.0-GHz Intel Core i3-1115G4 dual-core CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM. For your storage needs, it boasts a 128GB SSD which you rarely see on a Chromebook.

(opens in new tab) HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook: $1,149 $871 @ HP (opens in new tab)

Use coupon, "CHROME20" to save $278 on the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook. Not your ordinary Chromebook, the Elite Dragonfly packs premium features into a stunning convertible design. It has 13.5-inch (3200 x 1800) display with 400 nits of brightness for a color-rich lifelike viewing even when you're outdoors. Powering the machine is a 3.3-GHz 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and Intel UHD graphics. For file storage, you get a 128GB SSD which is expanable via the laptop's microSD slot. Other highlights include Wi-Fi 6E connectivity and pro-grade 5MP webcam.

(opens in new tab) Asus Chromebook Flip C536: $569 $369 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $200 on the Asus Chromebook Flip C536 which is one of the more affordable premium Chrome OS laptops out there. It features a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) touch display and 3.0-GHz Intel Core i3-1115G4 dual-core CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM. For your storage needs, it boasts a 128GB SSD which you rarely see on a Chromebook.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Chromebook 4: $189 $115 @ PC Richard (opens in new tab)

Save $75 on the 2021 Samsung Chromebook 4. One of the best budget laptops to buy, it's a great option for a secondary or child's first laptop. It features an 11.6-inch (1366 x 768 display, 1.1-GHz Intel Celeron N4020 dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, Intel UHD Graphics 600 and 32GB of storage.

When is Black Friday 2022

Black Friday takes place on Friday, November 25 this year, since Black Friday traditionally occurs on the day after Thanksgiving. While that’s the official date of this year’s Black Friday shopping event, most of the sales actually begin before the big day.

In fact, we saw some of the best Black Friday deal previews in early October. Although Black Friday is a one-day shopping event, over the years it's morphed into a whole season of discounts. These sales now span from early October through the end of December.

Who has Chromebooks on sale for Black Friday?

Who has Chromebooks on sale for Black Friday? Just about every laptop retailer and manufacturer. Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart are just some of the stores that offer the best Black Friday Chromebook deals.

Expect to see steep discounts on budget, mid-range and premium Chromebooks. Best Buy tends to offer aggressive Chromebook deals on top rated machines like the Lenovo Flex 3, Acer Chromebook Spin 714, Lenovo Chromebook Duet and Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2.

Laptop manufacturers like Dell, HP, and Lenovo and Samsung typically offer Black Friday deals on Chromebooks. Just like we do, it's best to compare prices among retailers to be sure you're getting the lowest price.