Amazon Prime Day 2023 has officially commenced. Now’s your chance to purchase top-of-the-line products at all-time low prices. Many of these include the best wireless earbuds , best noise-cancelling earbuds , and best cheap wireless earbuds .

Before jumping on the best Prime Day wireless earbuds deals, ask yourself a few questions about your priorities. What special features do you require most (e.g., active noise cancellation, spatial audio)? Does having audiophile sound matter that much? Is long battery life your greatest concern? You get the picture. Thankfully, many of this year’s deals check several boxes.

Flagship models from Apple, Samsung, and Sennheiser are all available at attainable prices, along with mid-range stars from Beats and Sony, plus inexpensive gems from Anker and EarFun.

So, whether you’re in the market for excellent iPhone-friendly buds or noise-cancellers that dish out compelling sonics, there’s something here for every price point and purpose. Check out the best Prime Day wireless earbuds deals right now.

Best Prime Day wireless earbuds deals

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $249 $199 @ Amazon

While not at their lowest price ever, the AirPods Pro 2 remain an enticing grab at $50 less. Apple’s flagship buds offer top-tier ANC that eliminates close to 90% of incidental sounds and utilizes adaptive ambient listening to hear voices and surroundings clearly. Advancements to sound make for compelling music listening, especially through Personalized Spatial Audio, which creates immersive 3D sound tailored to your hearing. Additions like touch volume controls and Find My (AirPods) integration with the MagSafe charging case are beneficial traits. Many of Apple’s most coveted features also remain intact such as automatic switching, audio sharing, “Hey Siri” voice activation, and instant pairing to all Apple devices.

Sony WF-C700N: $119 $98 @ Amazon

We didn’t think Sony could create mid-range buds that replicate the WF-1000XM4 ’s sonic performance. Well, they did, and you can own them for less than $100. The WF-C700N come with several of Sony’s exclusive sound technologies (360 Reality Audio, DSEE upscaling, EQ customization) that elevate music and movies to the next level. Adaptive ANC keeps disruptions to a minimum by tweaking noise neutralization to your environment. Access to 20 levels of ambient listening ensures you hear every peep in your vicinity. Improvements to battery life also keep these buds running for lengthy stretches.

Beats Studio Buds+: $169 $149 @ Amazon

We love the original Studio Buds (currently on sale for $84 ) and love the Studio Buds+ even more. Architectural upgrades allow this model to fit 90% of new hardware underneath the gorgeous transparent shell. These buds provide a more ergonomic fit that rests pleasantly on ears. Beats’ sound profile has been fine-tuned to produce cleaner bass and leaves room for crisp highs and vocals to shine on Apple Music tracks. ANC is stronger than the previous version, blocking up to 85% of ambient noise. An increase in battery life (6 to 9 hours) rounds out this beauty.

Anker Soundcore Space A40: $99 $54 @ Amazon

Don’t be misled by the Soundcore Space A40’s original MSRP, or their current $45 price drop. You’re not going to find any other buds this inexpensive that both look and sound as attractive. Many of Anker’s premium features are accessible to customizable sound, though you can’t go wrong with the default EQ, which delivers impressive depth and clarity. Hi-Res Audio certification and LDAC support fine-tune sound when streaming on DSPs (digital streaming platforms). Noise cancellation surpasses most sub-$100 competitors with strong low- and mid-frequency reduction. The aluminum and solid plastic construction give the Space A40 an attractive look as well.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3: $279 $177 @ Amazon

It’s shocking to see such stellar noise-cancelling earbuds discounted so much. The Momentum True Wireless 3 are heavily marked down for Prime Day, though their overall performance warrants a higher price tag. Sound quality outperforms the AirPods Pro 2 and Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2, courtesy of 7mm dynamic drivers, Hi-Res Audio support, and intuitive sound settings. ANC is as powerful as what’s available on the WF-1000XM4, but more adaptive; Sennheiser’s noise-cancelling algorithm adjusts sound reduction to your surroundings at an incredibly high level. These buds also feature a stylish all-aluminum design and water-resistant fabric charging case.

EarFun Air Pro 3: $79 $55 @ Amazon

The EarFun Air Pro 3 are already a top performer that embarrass several rivals within their price point. A $30 discount now makes them the best sub-$50 true wireless value out there. Audio presentation is surprisingly good, thanks to aptX Adaptive, Bluetooth LE (Low Energy) Audio and LC3 codec support that result in high-quality sound at low bit rates. Plenty of customization features are afforded to users via companion app. Strong water resistance (IPX5) keeps the buds safe from moisture damage. Battery life is also lengthy at 9 hours per charge. Discount code: EAP3ANC1

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: $229 $114 @ Amazon

No one had Samsung’s latest wireless earbuds at 50% off on their Prime Day bingo card. That’s a blessing for Galaxy phone owners who want the best sound quality and user experience possible. Premium audio technologies such as 360 Audio, 24-bit HiFi Sound, Bluetooth 5.3 (LE Audio-Ready), and Samsung Scalable Codec (SSC) give these buds audiophile performance. Noise cancellation is superior to the AirPods Pro and unique features like PowerShare let you wirelessly charge the buds by placing the case on the back of a compatible Galaxy phone.