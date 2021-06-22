Best Prime Day deals on D&D dice, RPG dice and more

Prime Day 2021 is full of deals, but as a D&D fanatic, is there really anything for me? Hell yes, there are tons of D&D and RPG dice on sale for Prime Day.

There are entire bundles of cheap Polyhedral dice on sale for just $20 as well as a more expensive single set of hollow metal dice for $36.

If you're just getting into D&D and TTRPGs in general, check out our best virtual tabletop software page and our guide on how to play D&D online.

If you already know everything you need to know, start browsing through some of the best D&D dice deals and best RPG dice deals that we could find:

D&D and RPG dice deals

DND Dice Set 20x7 Polyhedral Dice (140pcs): was $26 now $20

Not a lot to say except a great deal on 20 sets of D&D and RPG dice all for the low price of $20. There are multiple shades of red, blue, orange, yellow, purple, green, black and white.View Deal

Hollow Metal Dice Skulls Black and Gold: was $46 now $36

If you're looking for quality over quantity, these hollow metal dice are solid choice. These metal dice are made entirely out of tiny crafted skulls that outline its shape. And at the center is lovely gold paint over the numbers.View Deal

HAOMEJA DND Metal Dice Dragon: was $18 now $14

Who doesn't want epic-looking dragon dice? I mean, if you're playing Dungeons & Dragons, I'd be surprised if you didn't have something dragon related. If you don't, then you might as well pick up this sick Ancient Red Copper set of dice.View Deal

Brand: N/D Antique Bronze Metal Dice Set: was $20 now $9

If you're looking for something a little outside of typical fantasy, these Antique Bronze die give off a steampunk aesthetic. This set also comes with a black velvet bag to carry your dice in.View Deal

hong hui Copper Hollow Metal Dice Set: was $50 now $37

If you want a set of dice that'll wow your party at the table, then this set of pure copper hollow dice might take the cake. There's a lot going on within the design of this set, with a dragon consuming each face of the dice.

Polyhedral Dice Set Filled with Flowers: was $14 now $11

If you're a sucker for D&D dice with objected stuffed inside them, then this set of poly dice filled with flowers might interest you. It comes in variety of different colors but my favorite is the Rose/White with Golden numbers.

Large DND Dice Dragon Drawstring Bag: was $20 now $15

Naturally, after you buy all of these dice, you might need something larger to store them all, so pick up this huge dice bag. It can hold up to 300 dices and features 8 different pockets.

