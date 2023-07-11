There's never a time when we’re not searching for the best Apple and Beats headphones on sale. Amazon Prime Day 2023 has made it easy to snag these products, which are relatively expensive, but generously discounted for the annual two-day sale.

Both brands optimize their headphones and earbuds to work seamlessly with all Apple hardware, including iPhones , iPads , Macs/ MacBooks , and the Apple TV. These models also feature similar spec sheets and utilize proprietary technologies that boost performance on multiple fronts.

Many of these offerings can be found on our best noise-cancelling headphones and best wireless earbuds lists. Others are standout releases well worth the pickup for budget shoppers. You may even run into a familiar face from your iPod days that still delivers the goods.

Whether it’s enjoying immersive 3D sound in privacy or silencing the outside world, there’s an option for every purpose and price point. Browse through the best Prime Day Apple and Beats headphones deals and spread the word.

Best Prime Day Apple headphone deals

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $249 $199 @ Amazon

The Prime Day deal so many iPhone users have anticipated is now live. Apple’s latest noise-cancelling earbuds are $50 off. Purchasers will receive some of the strongest ANC performance in the category, which eliminates up to 90% of ambient noise without compromising sound. A new low-distortion driver and custom amplifier were installed to produce richer bass and clearer presentation. Personalized Spatial Audio gives 3D sound a more natural presence that’s tailored to your hearing. The increase in ANC playtime to 6 hours is huge. Lastly, Find My support for the MagSafe charging case means you’ll never lose these buds, as long as they’re within range.

Apple AirPods Max: $549 $449 @ Amazon

Apple’s priciest audio product has received a $70 discount. The AirPods Max combine beautiful design elements with ANC and audio quality that competes with category leaders such as the Bose 700 and Sony WH-1000XM5 . Listening in wired mode lets you hear Lossless and Hi-Res Lossless recordings. Seamless integration with all Apple devices keeps productivity up, while a massive feature set leaves the door open for endless personalization. Battery life is substandard at 20 hours, but placing the headphones in the Smart Case enables a low-power mode that preserves juice.

Apple AirPods 3: $179 $139 @ Amazon

Underrated and underappreciated, the AirPods 3 are some of Apple’s finest work and can be had for $30 less during Prime Day 2023. The third-gen model comes with a new low-distortion driver that produces “powerful bass and crisp, clean high frequencies.” Many of the AirPods Pro’s signature features are available, including automatic switching, audio sharing, Find My (AirPods) support, Spatial Audio, and wireless charging. The enhanced ergonomics also give this version stabler on-ear support than the AirPods 2.

Apple EarPods: $29 $16 @ Amazon

If you’re feeling nostalgic or sincerely love wired earbuds, then pick up a pair of Apple EarPods while they’re $13 off. Inexpensive and sufficient for listening to Apple Music playlists on commutes, these wired buds pump out clean, pleasant sound that emphasizes treble and vocals. The inline controls and mics are serviceable for calls and Siri use. A wired connection means you won’t have to worry about recharging them. Something else to consider is pairing the EarPods with an inexpensive portable DAC to really boost sound quality.

Best Prime Day Beats headphones deals

Beats Studio Buds+: $169 $149 @ Amazon

The new Beats Studio Buds+ are $20 off for Prime Day. This upgraded version comes with better ANC, battery life, and call quality, plus an acoustic architecture design with fine-tuned drivers that create well-balanced sound. Upscale Apple features like one-tap iPhone pairing and Spatial Audio are included, along with a proprietary chipset that improves compatibility with Android devices. Then there’s the transparent colorway that is simply gorgeous.

Beats Studio3: $349 $159 @ Amazon

Currently $190 off, the Beats Studio3 are a sonic banger designed for bass enthusiasts. Lows sound more aggressive and deliver powerful blows to your eardrums. Mids are given greater presence to hear vocals clearly on high-energy tracks. A full charge equates to 22 hours of ANC use, which doesn’t seem long compared to other competitors, but is still longer than any Bose noise-cancelling headphone. The Studio3 are also effective at reducing low-droning sounds and common distractions such as co-worker chatter and doorbells.

Beats Studio Buds: $149 $89 @ Amazon

Save $60 on these sleek, inexpensive buds. Beats designed their own chipset to optimize the Studio Buds for iOS and Android use, granting users the same performance perks on both platforms. Some of these include Find My (buds) support, one-tap pairing, and precise voice activation. More importantly, Beats’ sound profile has been tweaked to deal with complexities presented by ANC.