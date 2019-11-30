Best Lenovo Cyber Monday deals of 2019

Looking for the best Lenovo Cyber Monday deals? Well, you're in the right place.

Lenovo is dealing out some serious discounts on its best laptops, so now is the best time to snag one of the company's Cyber Monday deals. Lenovo Cyber Monday deals include heavily discounted ThinkPads, Yogas and Ideapads.

Almost every laptop in Lenovo's catalog is on sale for Cyber Monday. Even our favorite ThinkPad X1 Yoga is 50% off right now.

While Cyber Monday technically lands on Dec. 2 this year, sales are happening right now, and we imagine even more will happen on the actual day.

Here are the best Cyber Monday Lenovo deals you can find right now. For additional up-to-date deals on more laptops, tablets and accessories, make sure to visit our Cyber Monday deals hub.

Top 5 Lenovo Cyber Monday deals

Best Lenovo Cyber Monday deals right now

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (8th Gen): was $2,149 now $999

The new version of our favorite business laptop, the 7th Gen ThinkPad X1 Carbon is $1,014 off with code "THINKBF1." This model has a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Yoga 4: was $2,279 now $1,139

The ThinkPad X1 Yoga has a sleek design, long battery life and useful features. This base model, with a 1080p display and a Core i5 CPU is 50% off with code "THINKSGIVING1".

View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 2: was $2,939 now $1,469

Use coupon code "THINKSGIVING1" to score a massive 45% discount on the ThinkPad X1 Extreme. This model has a Core i7-8750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and GTX 1650 Max-Q GPU. In our review, we named the X1 Extreme one of the best laptops. View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme (4K): was $3,989 now $1.999

If you need the best screen, Lenovo is selling the ThinkPad X1 Extreme with a 4K display. Just use code "THINKBF6" to receive a 50% discount. Other specs include a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (6th Gen): was $3,249 now $1,624

With code "THINKSGIVING1" the ThinkPad X1 Carbon with a WQHD display, a Core i7 CPU and a 512GB SSD is 50% off. We gave the ThinkPad X1 Carbon a five-star rating. View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (2K HDR): was $3,919 now $1,499

If you're searching for a 2-in-1 laptop for work, look no further. With coupon code "THINKBF13" you can get the ThinkPad X1 Yoga (3rd Gen) with a 2K HDR display and Core i7 CPU for 50% off.

View Deal

Lenovo Yoga C740 (1080p): was $1,119 now $919

Packed with a 10th Gen Intel i7, 16 GB of RAM and a 1 TB PCi SSD, this workhorse 2-in-1 can cut through demanding tasks like a hot knife through butter. At $919 with coupon code "SURPRISE200.", this computer is a steal.View Deal

Lenovo Yoga C930 (1080p): was $1,399 now $999

This is an epic deal. We gave the Yoga C930, a 2-in-1 laptop, a 4.5-star rating for its sleek design, soundbar hinge and fast performance. It's a steal at $899 with coupon code "BFCM9."View Deal

Lenovo Yoga C930 (4K): was $1,649 now $869

We gave the Yoga C930, a 2-in-1 laptop, a 4.5-star rating for its sleek design, soundbar hinge and fast performance. It's a steal at $869 via coupon "BFCM9" for the 4K model with a Core i7 CPU.View Deal