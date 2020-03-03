Best headphone deals in March 2020

The right headphones can enhance your listening experience. If you're on a budget and bargain hunting for the best headphone deals, you've come to the right place. We're rounding up the top discounts we find on today's best wireless headphones.

Audio retailers are kicking off the month of March with some of the best headphone deals we've ever seen. Newegg for example, currently has the excellent Sony WH-1000XM3's on sale for $249. Normally, these noise-cancelling headphones are priced at $349, so that's $100 in savings. It's the second lowest price we've ever seen for these headphones.

If you prefer earbuds like the AirPods Pro or sporty headphones like the Powerbeats 3 for running and the gym, we're rounding up the best headphone deals on those too. So bookmark this page and come back often for the latest wireless headphone deals you can get.

The best headphone deals right now

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay H4: was $299 now $148 @ Amazon

Beoplay H4 wireless over-ear headphones feature 40mm drivers, a built-in mic, and up to 19 hours of battery life. For a limited time, you can get them for $151 off at Amazon. View Deal

Bose QC 35 II Wireless: was $349 now $219 @ Amazon

The Editors' Choice Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones offer above average sound and superior noise-cancellation. Currently, you can get the limited edition Rose Gold model for just $219.View Deal

AKG N700NC M2 Wireless Headphones: was $299 now $199 @ Samsung

The AKG N700NC M2 wireless headphones offer unparalleled comfort and excellent sound. Samsung is currently taking over $100 off these wireless headphones. View Deal

The best earbud deals

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $234 @ Amazon

The AirPods Pro are the headphones we've wanted all along from Apple. They're resistant to both sweat and water (IPX4), and they feature built-in noise cancellation. This is the cheapest they've ever been. View Deal

Soundcore Life P2 Earbuds: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

These wireless earbuds are among the best AirPods alternatives you can get. They offer great sound, crystal clear call quality, 7 hours of battery life per charge, and best off all, they're also water resistant. For a limited time, they're $10 off at Amazon.View Deal

Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Earbuds: was $229 now $198 @ Amazon

The Sony WF-1000XM3 are a wireless triumph. They offer stellar sonics, impressive noise cancellation, and a plethora of features like built-in Alexa for easy voice access to music, news, and more. They're currently at their lowest price ever. View Deal

JBL Free X Wireless Earbuds: was $149 now $99 @ Walmart

The JBL Free X earbuds are nearly identical to the JBL Tune 120 model. These Bluetooth-enabled buds deliver up to 24 hours of battery life (case included). They're now $50 off at Walmart. Best Buy offers the same price. View Deal

Beats Powerbeats 3 Wireless: was $199 now $79 @ Amazon

With their flexible, over-the-ear design, powerful bass, and built-in sweat-resistance, the Powerbeats 3 are the kind of headphones you can wear everyday and take to the gym. View Deal

SoundPEATS Wireless Earbuds: was $45 now $33 @ Amazon

These earbuds from SoundPEATS are water resistant and feature an earhook design for a stable fit. They're the perfect cheap headphones for gym rats and avid runners.View Deal