Best headphone deals in the UK for July

The best headphone deals in the UK are here today and gone tomorrow! This market moves so fast that it’s hard to spot when quality cans or a great pair of true wireless earbuds get a discount before it's too late.

Whether they’re made by Apple, Bose, Master & Dynamic, Soundcore, Sony or other top brands — from the heights of premium to the bargain basement builds, there’s a special offer for everyone.

So, with loads to choose from, we can help you find the best value headphone discounts that give you awesome price-to-performance.

From AirPods Pro and Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus , to the Bose 700 s and Soundcore Life Q35s and everything in between, these are the best headphone deals you can get right now.

Best UK true wireless earbuds deals

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro: was £129.99 now £99.99 @ Amazon UK with discount

Recommended by 10 Grammy Award-winning artists, I personally use a pair as my daily drivers and love them. The Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro offers a clear, deep sound quality, great noise cancellation, an awesome app with a fully customisable EQ and powerful mics for good call quality.View Deal

Apple AirPods: was £159 now £119 @ Appliances Direct

Packed with rich sound quality, all the smarts granted by Apple’s H1 chip, including seamless device switching and a rapid wireless connection, and easy-to-use touch controls, this entry point into the Apple wireless earbud ecosystem is ideal for those who want the seamless iPhone experience on the cheap.View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: was £218.97 now £189.97 @ Appliances Direct

Now just under £30 off for a limited time, Apple’s AirPods Pro picked up an Editor’s Choice award from us for their stellar audio quality, comfortable fit, great noise cancellation, and seamless integration with iOS.View Deal

Jabra Elite 85T: was £219.99 now £118.48 @ Amazon UK

Get over £30 off the impressive Jabra Elite 85T buds. They feature adjustable active noise-cancellation and HearThrough, up to 25 hours of battery life (with charging case) and IPX4 dust and water resistance.View Deal

Razer Hammerhead: was £74.99 now £54.99 @ Currys PC World

The gamer’s choice — Razer’s Hammerhead earbuds boast an ultra-low latency connection with custom-tuned 13mm drivers, to make your games sound their best. Alongside this, they sport a water-resistant design and Bluetooth 5.0.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus: was £139 now £99 @ Samsung

The Editor's Choice Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus wireless earbuds are £40 off right now. They feature a 2-way speaker, rich AKG sound and adaptive 3-mic system for crystal clear calls. View Deal

Best UK over-ear headphone deals

Sony WH-1000XM3: was £330 now £213.76 @ Amazon UK

The impressive XM3s are now £116 off! They deliver a low-end punch for bass lovers while maintaining all the crisp detail of the mids and highs. Alongside this, users get a huge suite of sound-optimizing options accessible through the Connect app. Sony's sound silencers do give Bose a run for its money, even if it comes in a close second.View Deal

Anker Soundcore Life Q35: was £129.99 now £99.99 @ Amazon UK

My over-ear headphones of choice, the only criticism I had was the RRP being a bit steep. Turns out Anker listened, as the price is down to a more comfortable hundred quid. The custom silk diaphragm drivers deliver impeccable sound alongside the hi-res audio certification for incredible detail and depth. Plus, the super long 40-hour battery life with ANC on is impressive.

Beats Studio 3: was £299 now £169 @ AO.com

Looking for a decent pair of noise-cancelling headphones for that WFH productivity playlist? Say hello to the Beats Studio 3 - packing Apple’s W1 chip for seamless iOS pairing, and up to 22 hours of playback on one charge. The soft over-ear cushions comfortably seal your ears in to experience the deep soundstage.View Deal

Shure Aonic 50: was £339 now £210.47 @ Amazon UK

With just under £130 off, these over-ear cans are a great choice for their huge drivers, adjustable noise cancellation and stylish, comfortable design — along with high-quality audio codec support across the board.

Bose QC 35 II Headphones: was £199 now £162 @ ebuyer

The Editor's Choice Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones deliver above-average sound and superior noise cancellation. Currently, you can get the limited edition Rose Gold model on sale for $220, which is their lowest price ever.

Best places to find a headphone deal in the UK

Want to shop around? Here are the best retailers we’ve found doing good headphone deals round the clock.