Best Buy Labor Day sale: Galaxy Chromebook 2 returns to $399 deal price

Best Buy's Labor Day sale is off to a running start with epic sitewide discounts. One standout laptop deal offers the ultra-slim and stylish Galaxy Chromebook 2 for an incredibly low price.

For a limited time, you can get the Galaxy Chromebook 2 for just $399 (opens in new tab). That's $150 off its regular price of $549 — its biggest markdown yet. To date, this is the lowest price ever tracked for this laptop and one of the best Chromebook deals you can get.

Save $150 on the versatile Galaxy Chromebook 2 during Samsung's Labor Day sale. This super-slim premium Chromebook sports a convertible design with a stunning quantum dot display. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) QLED touch screen, Intel Celeron 5205U CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage.

Samsung's Galaxy Chromebook 2 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops out there. This particular model on sale packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) QLED touch screen, Intel Celeron N4000 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

In our Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 review, we were impressed by its vibrant, color-rich display and lightweight, ultra-slim design. The laptop's eye-catching crimson red finish also won us over.

During real work tests, rotating the Galaxy Chromebook 2 into tablet and tent mode was hassle-free. This, thanks to two sturdy, 360-degree hinges that transform the Chromebook into a 2-in-1.

Like many of today's super-portable laptops, ports on the Galaxy Chromebook 2 are minimalist. You get two USB Type-C ports, a microSD slot, and a headphone jack.

At 2.7 pounds and 12 x 8 x 0.6 inches, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 is more portable than the competition. It's lighter than the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 (0.7 inches, 3 pounds) and the HP Chromebook x360 14c (0.7 inches, 3.6 pounds). It's thinner and lighter than the Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook (0.6 inches, 3.2 pounds).

Whether you're shopping for back to school gear or simply want a flexible laptop, the Galaxy Chromebook 2 is a wise choice. Especially at this tempting deal price.

