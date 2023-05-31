Best Buy knocks up to $520 off Asus ROG Zephyrus RTX 3060 gaming laptops

The Asus ROG Zephyrus series are among the best gaming laptops to buy for good reason. They pack beastly performance into a premium design. Currently, the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 with RTX 3060 GPU is on sale for $1,199 at Best Buy. Typically $1,649, that's $450 in savings and the lowest price we've tracked for this Intel-powered laptop.

Best Buy also offers the AMD Ryzen 9-charged Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 RTX 3060 gaming laptop for $1,099 ($520 off). As far as gaming laptop deals go, these are two of the best we've seen all month.

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 deal

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 RTX 3060: $1,649 $1,199 @ Best Buy

Save $450 on the excellent Asus ROG Zephyrus M16. We love this gaming laptop for its bright 16-inch display, excellent performance and graphics handling. This machine has a 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 165Hz 500 nit display, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. For graphics handling, it houses Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory. In our Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 review, we gave it a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice Award.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus is ideal for gamers, creators and anyone else looking for a workhorse laptop. This particular notebook on sale has a 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 165Hz 500 nit display, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory and 512GB SSD.

As we praise in our Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 review , this laptop has a bright, stunning 16-inch display and delivers superb performance. We were also fond of its sleek and compact design complete with a nice keyboard and touchpad.

Boasting a 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 165Hz panel with 3ms response time and 16:10 aspect ratio, the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 is a dream to play on. Our reviewer was blown away by the visuals of every environment while playing Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. Visuals were smooth while fast action fighting and details were sharp enough to spot every wrinkle of the enemies' faces as they met their fate.

In terms of sound, Asus nailed the ROG Zephyrus M16, audio. The laptop's speakers deliver an immersive surround-sound experience with punchy bass. Even at loud audio levels, there's no distortion or tweeter box tinniness.

Performace-wise, the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 handled everything we threw at it. Our review unit's Intel Core i9-12900H and 16GB of RAM hardware didn't even break a sweat while juggling 50 Google Chrome tabs and five 1080p YouTube videos. In our lab's Geekbench 5.4 overall performance test, the Zephyrus M16 notched a high multi-core score of 11,255. That beats the average for mainstream gaming laptops (7,332) by a huge margin.

Now $450 off, the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 is a no-brainer if you want a powerful laptop for gaming, creating and content consumption.