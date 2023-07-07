Best Buy Black Friday in July sale 2023: Summer savings start now!

Best Buy's "Black Friday in July" isn't all about appliance sales. The big box retailer is taking on Amazon Prime Day with competing discounts on electronics. If you're looking for Prime Day alternative deals, Best Buy's sweet discounts are sure to pique your interest.

Currently, Buy Buy offers the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 for $999. It normally costs $1,299, so that's a whopping $300 in savings. It's not the lowest price we've seen for the Surface Laptop 5, however, it's still an excellent discount. This is one of the best laptop deals you can get before Prime Day.

In our Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 review, we liked its sleek, great-sounding speaker, tactile, clicky keyboard and slim, premium design. Although we expected better performance and battery life from it, a Windows 11 update appears to have resolved these issues. Surface Laptop 5 reviews average 4.6 out of 5-stars at Best Buy with satisified customer praising its fast performance, battery life and sophisticated design.

If you're wondering about ports, the Surface Laptop 5 supplies you with the basics. You get a USB 3.1 Type-A port, USB-C port (with USB4 and Thunderbolt 4 support), and a Surface Connect port. We recommend you invest in a laptop accessory like Anker 4-in-1 USB C Hub if you need more ports.

There's also a headphone/mic combo jack onboard for private listening and audio recording.

The sitewide savings event features staggering discounts on must-have mobile tech. Now is an opportune time to save big on laptops, tablets, headphones, PC gaming and more.

See more of the best Best Buy Black Friday in July sales below.

Best Buy Black Friday in July sale 2023 — Laptops

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5: $1,299 $999 @ Best Buy

Save $300 on the Surface Laptop 5. This notebook packs a 13.5-inch (2256 x 1504) touch display, 12th Gen Intel Evo Platform Core i5-1235U, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. Connectivity-wise, it has a USB 3.1 Type-A port, USB-C port with USB4 and Thunderbolt 4 support, Surface Connect port and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i: $629 $479 @ Best Buy

Save $150 on the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i laptop. It's a budget-friendly option if you're looking for a sub-$500 Windows laptop. The laptop in this deal has a 15.6 inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen, 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 512GB SSD. Powered by Windows 11 Home in S Mode, this laptop is streamlined for security and performance.

HP Envy x360 13: $1,049 $750 @ Best Buy

Save $299 on the HP Envy x360. It has a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen, 2.0-GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5825U 8-core CPU, 12GB RAM, and Integrated AMD Radeon graphics. Rounding out its specs are a speedy PCIe NVMe 512GB SSD and powerful dual speakers tuned by Bang & Olufsen.

Acer Predator Helios 300 RTX 3060: $1,499 $1,000 @ Best Buy

Save $500 on the Acer Predator Helios 300. We went hands-on with the SpatialLabs Edition Acer Predator Helios and liked its powerful overall performance and bright, vibrant display. The keys on the island-style keyboard are large and nicely spaced. Acer's Pulsar Lighting utility in the Predator Sense app lets you customize your battlestation. This machine packs a 15.6-inch, (1920 x 1080) 165Hz display, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. Nvdia's powerful RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory handles graphics.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 RTX 3080 GPU: $2,199 $1,429 @ Best Buy

Save $700 on the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 RTX 3080 gaming laptop. In our Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 review, we praise its sleek design, stunning display, strong CPU performance. Its battery lasted more than 8 hours during testing which is impressive for a gaming laptop. Besides Nvidia's powerful RTX 3080 GPU, the laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch 2K Quad HD (2560 x 1440) display, AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD.

Razer Blade 14 RTX 3080 Ti: $3,699 $2,399 @ Best Buy

Save $1,300 on the Razer Blade 14 RTX 3080 Ti gaming laptop. Its Razer Chroma per key RGB keyboard provides lighting effects for over 150 Chroma-integrated PC games like Fortnite, Apex Legends, Warframe, and more. Great for gamers and creators alike, it packs a 14-inch (2560 x 1440) 240Hz display, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700K 12-core CPU, 32GB of RAM and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3080 GPU. The laptop's 1TB SSD provide ample space for storing games, applications, images, videos and docs. This laptop includes 1 free month of Xbox Game Pass.

Best Buy Black Friday in July sale 2023 — Tablet deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: $229 $199 @ Best Buy

Save $30 on the 2022 Galaxy Tab A8 — its biggest discount yet . If you're looking for a solid iPad alternative, this Samsung tablet is worth considering. It features a 10.5 inch ‎(1920 x 1200) TFT display, ‎2.0-GHz octa-core CPU, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of microSD-expandable storage.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: $429 $349 @ Best Buy

Save $100 on the 2022 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. It features 10.4-inch (2000 x 1200) display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G 8-core processor, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of micoSD-expandable storage. Plus it ships with an S Pen which makes it great for sketching, jotting down notes and so much more.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: $1,099 $999 @ Best Buy

Save $100 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. It packs a laptop-sized 14.6-inch (2960 x 1848) Super AMOLED display at up to 120Hz, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of microSD-expandable storage. It ships with an S Pen stylus which instantly converts the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra into a drawing tablet. Powering the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a massive 11,200mAh battery. You can order online and it will be ready for pick up at your nearest Best Buy within the hour.

Smartwatches

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 LTE: $329 $249 @ Best Buy

Save $80 on the Galaxy Watch 5 with LTE support in Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale. Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 is the best smartwatch for Android users. It features a 40mm case, auto workout tracking, body composition analysis, advanced sleep coaching, and enhanced GPS tracking. And with LTE built-in, you can leave your phone at home,

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: $449 $399 @ Best Buy

Save $50 on the 45mm Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Titanium smartwatch. Samsung's most advanced smartwatch to date, it has everything you need to crush your wellness goals and express your unique style. It features auto workout tracking, body compostion data, advanced sleep coaching, ehanced GPS and improved battery life. Amazon has it for same price.

Galaxy Watch 4: $249 $179 @ Best Buy

Save $20 on the 40mm Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatch. Sleek, lightweight, and customizable, the Galaxy Watch 4 is Samsung's best smartwatch yet. It features advanced sleep tracking, auto workout-tracking, advanced run coaching, real-time ECG monitoring and fall detection.

Garmin Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar: $899 $851 @ Best Buy

Save $48 on the Garmin Fenix 7 Sapphire Solar. Built for athletics and the outdoors, it features a 1.3-inch display and scratch-resistant Power Sapphire solar charging lens. Gain performance insights and metrics that help you manage your exertion and build stamina. Optimize recovery with 24/7 health and wellness monitoring of heart rate, respiration, stress, sleep and more.

Best Buy Black Friday in July sale 2023 — Headphones

Sony WF-C500 Earbuds: $99 $69 @ Best Buy

Save $30 on Sony WF-C500 wireless earbuds. They offer solid battery life, Sony signature sound, and customization with Sony's free Headphones Connect app. In our Sony WF-C500 review, they earned a 4 out of 5-star rating. We love these earbuds for their dynamic, bass-forward sound and long battery life of 10 hours. We are also fond of their 360 Reality Audio and DSEE support and charging case design. I own these earbuds and although the lack active noise-cancellation, their silicone ear tips' tight seal helps isolate sound.

JBL Endurance Peak 3 Earbuds: $99 $89 @ Best Buy

Save $10 on JBL Endurance Peak 3 Wireless Earbuds. Get the most out of your favorite workout playlist with rich bass from a 10mm dynamic driver that delivers bold sound when you need it most. Whether you measure your energy output in miles, pounds, or minutes, the JBL Endurance Peak 3 can match you beat for beat, with up to 10 hours of battery power (up to 40 with the included case).

Best Buy Black Friday in July sale 2023 — Gaming deals

Hogwarts Legacy Switch: $59 @ Best Buy

Get a free $10 Best Buy e-Gift Card when you pre-order Hogwarts Legacy. To get your free $10 Best Buy e-Gift, you must have a valid e-mail address to respond to an email within 60-days of receipt. Pre-orders ship by July 25, 2023.

Best Buy Black Friday in July sale 2023 — TV deals

Insignia 55" F30 Series 4K Fire LED TV: $399 $229 @ Best Buy

Save $170 on the Insignia F30 Series 4K Fire TV. This best-selling 4K LED TV has a solid rating of 4.6 out of 5-stars at Best Buy. Great picture quality and sound as well as easy to use built in Fire TV are some of the features owners love about it. All of your favorite steaming apps are preinstalled including Netflix, Apple TV+, Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, Sling TV, YouTube, HBO Max, Spotify, Peacock, and ESPN+.

LG C2 48" OLED Evo TV: $1,099 $999 @ Best Buy

Save $100 on the top-rated 48-inch LG C2 OLED Evo 4K TV. Powered by an a9 Gen 5 CPU, LG's Dynamic Tone-mapping Pro Algorithm processes and enhances over 5,000 areas on the display. This results in more vivid, detailed imagery, in brighter and darker parts of the picture. It's equipped with 4 x HDMI 2.1 ports for connecting the latest game consoles and personal computers. Powered by webOS, the LG C2 makes it easy to stream your favorite movies and TV shows on Netflix, Hulu, Paramount+ and more.

65" Samsung QLED 4K TV: $1,299 $1,099 @ Best Buy

Save $200 on the 65-inch Samsung Q80B QLED 4K Smart Tizen TV. With Quantum Dot technology you get 100% color volume and a pixel resolution of 3840 x 2160. The TV's in-screen LED Direct Full Array produces deep blacks and pure whites. All the while, up-firing speakers deliver enveloping 3D sound.