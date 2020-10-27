Best Black Friday headphone deals: Early discounts

If you're looking forward to Black Friday headphone deals, there's good news. The best headphone deals of the season are already here. We're seeing excellent discounts this week on various types of the best headphones.

Frugal shoppers will want to take advantage of these early Black Friday deals to get a jump start on their holiday gift list. Now is a great time to save on the best audio gear like the AirPods Pro which are currently on sale for $199 at Amazon.

This year, we expect Black Friday deals on headphones to be bigger than ever.

Within the coming weeks, expect to see aggressive audio deals from just about every major retailer. In the spirit of competition and the holiday season, we predict to see steep discounts on headphones from various audio makers. Bargain shoppers can look forward to markdowns on brands like Apple, AKG, Audio-Technica, Bang and Olufsen, Beats, Bose, Jabra, Sennheiser, and Sony.

We're counting down the days until Black Friday, which falls on Friday, November 27. In the meantime we're rounding up the best early holiday deals on everything from wireless earbuds to premium noise-cancelling headphones.

These are the best Black Friday headphone deals you get right now.

Top Black Friday headphone deals right now

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

The AirPods Pro are back at their lowest price ever. With decent noise cancellation, good sound quality, and a comfortable, sweat-resistant design, the AirPods Pro is among the best wireless earbuds around. Snag them now for a Black Friday worthy price. View Deal

Apple AirPods w/ Wireless Case: was $199 now $159 @ Amazon

For a limited time, you can get the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for just $39 below retail. They come with a Qi-compatible case that allows for wire-free charging. View Deal

Apple AirPods w/ Wired Charging Case: was $159 now $129 @ Amazon

For a limited time, you can get the latest AirPods with Wired Charging Case for $129. The wireless earbuds are powered by Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. View Deal

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones: was $299 now $179 @ Amazon

Beats Solo3 wireless headphones give you booming sound and 40 hours of battery life. You can get these stylish, bass-heavy 'phones for $20 off ahead of Black Friday. View Deal

Bose QC 35 II Wireless Headphones (Rose Gold): was $349 now $299 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones deliver above-average sound and superior noise-cancellation. Currently, you can get the Black, Sliver or limited edition Rose Gold model for $299. View Deal

Sony WF-XB700 True Wireless Earbuds: was $128 now $79 @ Amazon

For a limited time, the Sony WF-XB700 buds are on sale for $79. With their ergonomic design, water resistance, and 9-hour battery life (18 with charging case), you can enjoy uninterrupted, extended listening anywhere.View Deal

Beats Solo Pro Wireless: was $299 now $199 @ Amazon

Beats Solo Pro wireless headphones feature active noise cancelling, an advanced acoustic system and up to 22 hours of battery life. Select Beats Solo Pro colors are $100 off in this early Black Friday headphones deal. View Deal

JBL Club One: was $350 now $280 @ Dell

This is the cheapest we have seen this model so far. Like many JBL headphones, the Club One has a bass-forward soundstage that can be personalized in the companion app, along with powerful battery life that delivers 23 hours with ANC on and 45 hours with ANC off. The Club One is only available in one color: Black.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds (White): was $129 now $74 @ Amazon

In what appears to be an early Black Friday deal on headphones, the Samsung Galaxy Buds are now $74 at Amazon. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for these wireless earbuds. It's also one of the best Black Friday headphone deals you can get at the moment. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus: was $149 now $119 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice Galaxy Buds feature a 2-way speaker, rich AKG sound and an adaptive 3-mic system for crystal clear calls. These headphones are currently $20 off. View Deal

Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones: was $59 now $45 @ Amazon The Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Headphones offer a plethora of features including custom 40mm drivers, Anker's proprietary BassUp technology and up to 40 hours of battery life. In terms of comfort, the headphones' earcups are using memory foam for a pillow-soft fit. View Deal