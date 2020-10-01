Best Prime Day tablet deals: Sale price predictions

Amazon will be putting its best Prime Day tablet deals forward during this year's big October 13 to 14 sale. Prime members can expect solid discounts on the industry's best tablets from Amazon itself, Apple, and Samsung.

One current example of a potential early Prime Day tablet deal is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for just $279. When not on sale, this tablet retails for $350, so that's $70 off. It's just $2 shy of its all-time low price and might be a sneak peek of Amazon has up its sleeve this coming Prime Day.

On the Prime Day tablet deals landscape, we predict stellar discounts on its latest Kindle Fire HD 8 tablets as well as a deluge of 8th Gen iPad and iPad Pro 2020 deals.

Now that the countdown clock to Amazon's Prime week 2020 is running, we're looking at past and present deals on tablets to get an idea of what to expect. Here are the best Prime Day tablet deals to look out for.

Prime Day tablet deals on Kindle

Amazon hardware is usually front and center during the Prime Day tablet deals smorgasbord. This year, you can expect to see considerable discounts on the retail giant’s family of tablets. From Amazon’s smallest slate, Fire 7 to the 10-inch Fire HD 10, you could save from $30 to $50. In past sales, we’ve seen the Fire 7 drop to as low as $30.

Earlier this year, Amazon’s $89 Fire HD 8, $109 Fire HD 8 Plus, and $139 Fire HD 8 Kids Edition went on sale. Just one month later, the HD 8 and HD 8 Plus saw $30 price cuts whereas the Kids Edition model received a $50 markdown. During Prime Day, Amazon could repeat this deal or knock another $10 off the discounted price.

Bookworms looking for an e-Reader can expect significant savings on Amazon’s best-selling Kindle Paperwhite. The lowest price we’ve seen it on sale for is $84.99 ($40 off), so we expect Prime Day 2020 deals to be on par with this price.

Prime Day tablet deals on iPad

Amazon being the Apple authorized retailer that it is, will likely offer excellent Prime Day deals on iPads this year. In fact, Amazon has the entire iPad family of tablets on sale regularly this year. We expect to see a significant discount on all models once Prime Day starts, particularly on Apple’s new 8th generation iPad 2020.

Just over one week past its announcement, the 32GB 2020 iPad was on sale for $30 below its $299 list price at Amazon. In addition to this seemingly Prime Day preview, the new 128GB model iPad saw a $34 price cut. It would come as no surprise if Amazon mirrors this deal come Prime Day.

If you've had your eye on the new iPad Pro, you might find a steep discount during Prime Day. The 12.9-inch model is currently on sale for $949 ($50 off) and we don't see it going below that price. However, Amazon could surprise with an early Black Friday-like deal for Prime Day. We don't see this tablet going below $75 off.

Prime Day tablet deals on Galaxy Tab

Amazon’s best Prime Day tablet deals are bound to include members of the Samsung Galaxy Tab family. Back in August, Samsung was the go-to brand for shoppers in the tablet department during Prime Day India.

Amazon in the US is currently offering a modest $15 discount on the new Galaxy Tab S7 Wi-Fi tablet which normally sells for $649. Prime Day tablet deals this year could drop Samsung's flagship tab down to $599 or even less.

Amazon is likely to also offer rock-bottom pricing on Samsung's previous-gen Galaxy Tab S6 slates. Currently, you can get the 10.4-inch Galaxy Tab S6 Lite on sale for $279.99 ($70 off). At $2 shy of its all-time low price, it’s the second-lowest price we’ve seen for this tablet. Meanwhile, its sibling, the 10.5-inch Galaxy Tab S6 is on sale for $649.99 ($81 off). It's possible that we'll see even lower prices during this year's Prime Day celebration.

Best Prime Day tablet deals right now

