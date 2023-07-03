Top 4th of July sales — 23 best deals at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and more

Today's top 4th of July sales offer excellent bargains on the most coveted laptops, tablets and accessories. Retailers are celebrating Independence Day 2023 with huge discounts on mobile tech, gaming and more.

Alongside early Prime Day deals, Amazon's 4th of July sale knocks up to 69% off select electronics. One standout deal is the 64GB model Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet for just $89. It normally costs $189, so that's $100 in savings and its biggest discount yet. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this particular tablet. It's also one of the best 4th of July deals to snag before Prime Day.

Looking for an Apple iPad discount this 4th of July? Amazon offers the 9th generation iPad for $249 ($80 off) at checkout.

Meanwhile, Best Buy's 4th of July sale takes up to $300 off select HP Envy laptops. From now through July 5th, you can get yourself or that student you know an HP Envy 2-in-1 laptop for just $499 ($300 off). My Best Buy Plus or Total members save an extra $50.

If you're 4th of July shopping for cheap but good noise-cancelling headphones, snap up JBL Reflect Mini earbuds for just $75 (50% off) at Best Buy. In our review, we gave them a solid 4 out of 5-star rating for their durable build quality, warm, balanced sound, great battery life, and stellar noise cancellation.

With so many stores running 4th of July sales going on right now, finding the very best deals can get overwhelming. That's why we're rounding up the best 4th of July sales from our go-to retailers right here. So before you watch the 4th of July fireworks, browse today's best 4th of July sales below.

4th of July sales and deals

HP Envy Laptops: up to $300 off @ Best Buy

The Best Buy 4th of July Sale knocks up to $300 off select HP laptops. My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy total members, save up to $350. One standout deal offers the the HP Envy x360 for $749 (300 off). It has a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen, 2.0-GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5825U 8-core CPU, 12GB RAM, and Integrated AMD Radeon graphics. Rounding out its specs are a speedy PCIe NVMe 512GB SSD and powerful dual speakers tuned by Bang & Olufsen.

Asus Vivobook 16: $74 9 $549 @ Best Buy

Save $150 on the AMD-powered Asus Vivobook 16. This machine packs a 16-inch (1600 x 769) LED display and sleek design. Under the hood is a 3.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS 8-core CPU, 12GB of RAM, AMD Radeon graphics and 512GB SSD. If you're looking for a sub-$600 laptop, this VivoBook is a great value for the price.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5: $1,299 $999 @ Best Buy

Save $300 on the Surface Laptop 5. This model packs a 13.5-inch (2,256 x 1504) display, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD. Connectivity-wise, it has a USB 3.1 Type-A port, USB-C port with USB4 and Thunderbolt 4 support, Surface Connect port and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Lenovo Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 RTX 4050: $1,429 $1,083 @ Lenovo

Save $347 on the new Lenovo Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 gaming laptop via coupon, "GAMEON". This gaming rig packs a 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 165Hz matte 300-nit display, AMD Ryzen 5 7645HX 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU with 6GB of dedicated RAM. All of your important docs and game files are housed on the laptop's speedy 512GB M.2 PCIe Gen 4 SSD.

Asus ROG Strix G15 Gaming Laptop: $1,499 $999 @ Walmart

Save $500 on the Asus ROG Strix G15 gaming laptop. In our Asus ROG Strix G15 review, we praise its great overall and gaming performance alongside excellent 10+ hour battery life. The laptop in this deal has a 15.6-inch (2560 x 1440) 165Hz display, AMD Ryzen 7 6800HX 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of dedicated does the heavy graphics lifting.

onn. 10.1-inch Tablet Pro: $149 $99 @ Walmart

Save $50 on the onn 10.1" Tablet Pro — one of the best budget options out there. It features a 10.1-inch (1280 x 800) touch screen, 2.0 GHz octa-core CPU, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of microSD-expandable storage. Powered by Android 10, with Vudu plus and Google Kids Space, and Entertainment Space, it's a tablet the whole family can enjoy.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: $1,399 $1,099 @ Best Buy

Save $300 on the 512GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with S Pen. It packs a laptop-sized 14.6-inch (2960 x 1848) Super AMOLED display at up to 120Hz, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of microSD-expandable storage. It ships with an S Pen stylus which instantly converts the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra into a drawing tablet. Powering the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a massive 11,200mAh battery. You can order online and it will be ready for pick up at your nearest Best Buy within the hour.

Apple iPad 9th Generation: $329 $249 @ Amazon

Save $80 on the Apple iPad 9th generation tablet. This entry model iPad packs a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage and stereo speakers. It sports an 8MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

Amazon Fire HD 10 64GB: $189 $89 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the 64GB model Amazon Fire HD 10 with Prime. One of the best budget tablets to buy, the Fire HD 10 features a 10.1-inch (1920 x 1200) display and rated 12-hour battery life which makes it perfect for streaming content and gaming. It runs on a powerful octa-core CPU alongside 3GB of RAM for snappy navigation and app launching and has 64GB of storage.

Shokz OpenRun Pro Sport Headphones: $179 $139 @ Best Buy

Save $40 on th eShokz OpenRun Pro Sport Headphones. These premium open-ear headphones feature the latest 9th generation bone conduction technology with two added bass enhancers and our signature situational awareness and comfortable open-ear fit. This deal ends July 5.

JBL Reflect Mini Wireless Earbuds: $149 $75 @ Best Buy

This 4th of July deal from Best Buy takes 50% off JBL Reflect Mini Noise-cancelling Wireless Earbuds. In our review, we gave them a solid 4 out of 5-star rating. They're durable and deliver warm balanced sound, great battery life, and stellar noise cancellation.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: $199 $149 @ Best Buy

Save $50 on Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, one of the best noise-cancelling headphones around. These provide a comfortable fit, Bose class-leading active noise cancellation and easy-to-use touch controls.

Apple AirPods 3rd Gen: $169 $149 @ Amazon

Save $20 on Apple's 3rd generation AirPods at Amazon. They're sweat and water resistant with spatial audio provides 3D sound. On a full charge, you get up to 6 hours of play time and up to 30 hours with the MagSafe charging case.

Apple AirPods Max: $549 $449 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the AirPods Max, Apple's chic over-ear wireless headphones. These stylish ear cans feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other.

HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Core Gaming Headset: $39 $29 @ Amazon

Now $10 off, the HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Core wired gaming headset is at an all-time low price. With 40mm drivers, swivel to mute mic, and easy access audio controls, the Cloud Stinger 2 lets you enjoy great stereo sound and crystal clear in-game chat. It works with PS4|PS5. Amazon also offers the Xbox compatible version for the same price. This deal ends July 8.

HyperX Cloud Earbuds: $39 $19 @ Amazon

Save 50% on HyperX Cloud Earbuds, great for Nintendo Switch gamers and 3.5mm jack-enabled phones. It features a 90-degree angled plug and rubberized, tangle-free cable. The in-line mic's multi-function button males it easy to answer calls and control your music.

HyperX Pulsefire Haste Gaming Mouse: $49 $39 @ Amazon

Save $10 on the HyperX Pulsefire Haste Gaming Mouse. This lightweight 6-button mouse features a honey-comb design, Pixart 3335 optical sensor with customizable DPI settings of up to 16,000 DPI. That's just techy talk for this mouse is fast, precise, and has smooth tracking. Pick it up now for its lowest price yet. This is one of the best HyperX deals you can get.

HyperX SoloCast USB Mic: $49 $39 @ Walmart

Save $10 on the HyperX SoloCast USB condensor microphone. It features a cardioid polar pattern, flexible, adjustable stand, and tap-to-mute sensor with LED status indicator. If you're looking for a cheaply priced mic for gaming, podcasting, or Twitch streaming, this is it. It works with PC, Mac, and PlayStation consoles.

Dell 34" 2K Curved Monitor: $499 $349 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the Dell S3422DWG 34-inch gaming monitor. This massive (3440 x 1440) panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms MPRT/2ms (Gray-to-Gray) response time. Faster reaction times gives you an edge over the competition. You may also purchase it from Dell for the same price.

Hisense 58" U6 Series ULED 4K TV: $599 $349 @ Amazon

Save $250 on the 58-inch Hisense U6 ULED 4K TV Amazom Prime. Over standard LCD TVs, Quantum Dot Color technology delivers more colors that are purer, richer, and more vibrant. Powered by Roku TV, it brings you all the joy of TV with none of the frustration. Access all your favorite movies, shows, live TV and more from one place. This means you'll spend less time searching and more time streaming your favorite content.

onn. 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV: $238 $198 @ Walmart

This 4th of July deal at Walmart takes $40 off the budget-friendly onn. 50-inch 4K Roku Smart TV. Enjoy access to live TV channels, movies and TV episodes, news, sports, music and more on a customizable home screen. onn. This Vesa mount compatible TV features a 50 inch 4K (2160p) LED panel at 60Hz. It's outfitted with three HDMI ports for connecting external devices like a game console or laptop.