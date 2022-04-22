BenQ 32-inch curved gaming monitor gets massive $300 discount

Save 50% on BenQ's 32-inch curved gaming monitor

BenQ EX3203R gaming monitor
BenQ's 32-inch curved gaming monitor (EX3203R) takes laptop gaming to a whole new level. And thanks to Adorama's gaming sale, you can experience optimal gaming enjoyment for half the price. 

Adorama currently offers the BenQ EX3203R 32-inch 2K Curved Gaming Monitor for $299.99. That's a staggering $300 off its normal price of $599.99 and its lowest price ever. Hands down, this is one of the best gaming monitor deals we've seen outside of Black Friday and Prime Day

BenQ manufactures many of the industry's top-rated PC monitors. The BenQ EX3203R features a 32-inch 2K 1440p LED panel, 1800R panoramic curvature, HDR,  and USB Type-C connectivity. AMD FreeSync ensures a smooth gaming experience, without image tearing, broken frames, and choppiness.

Though we didn't get a chance to test this monitor, BenQ EX3203R reviews at Adorama average 5 out of 5-stars. Owners rave about the monitor's crisp, clear, colorful picture quality and excellent brightness. 

By design, the BenQ EX3203R has barely-there bezels which make it perfect for multi-monitor setups. And what's more, BenQ's own Eye-Care technology helps minimize eye strain. 

What makes the EX3203R gaming stand out from the pack is that it perfectly marries HDR brightness with BenQ adaptive image-balancing technology. This translates to crisp, clear images, even with darker scenes. 

If you don't want to spend a small fortune on an incredible looking gaming monitor, the BenQ EX3203R is a solid buy.

