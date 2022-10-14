Beats headphone deals: Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian earbuds for $179

Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian earbuds are back in stock and on discount. If you're looking for workout headphones or early holiday shopping, here's a deal for you.

Amazon currently offers Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian earbuds for $179 (opens in new tab). Usually, they go for $199, so that's $20 off. This is the lowest price we've seen for these Kim Kardashian earbuds since their release. Out of all the early headphone deals out there, this is one of the best.

(opens in new tab) Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian: $199 $179 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 on Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian wirelss earbuds. These special edition headphones feature neutral colorways that match Kim Kardashian's signature nude makeup palette. They feature Apple's H1 chip, active-noise cancellation, Spatial Audio, built-in microphones and pair instantly with Apple devices.

Beats Fit Pro noise-cancelling earbuds are Apple’s best wireless earbuds. This Beats by Kim K Special Edition Pro release is available in three neutral colors. While they're among the best earbuds for Apple users, Android users can enjoy instant connectivity and app support.

Just like the standard Fit Pros, they feature Apple's H1 chip, active-noise cancellation, Spatial Audio and built-in microphones. On a single charge, you get up to 6 hours of battery life and up to 24 hours with the included charging case.

In our Beats Fit Pro review (opens in new tab), we called them tbe best Applpe wireless earbuds money can buy. So how do the Beats Fit Pro stack up to the AirPods Pro 2? They are workout earbuds with a more secure fit, longer battery life and better durability.

And if we're talking Beats Fit Pro vs AirPods Pro 1st gen, sound is more refined. You get fuller, more dynamic sound with tighter bass response and noise cancellation is equally great. Additionally, Beats’ hard plastic casing doesn’t crack or scuff as easily as Apple’s casing.

In a nutshell, the Beats Fit Pro x Kardashian is a great value for the price. They're a solid choice if you new workout headphones or a gift for a Kim K fan.

