Asus Vivobook S14 hits best price yet in Prime Early Access deal — save $110

The Asus Vivobook S14 Flip is lightweight, convertible and now cheaper than ever. Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale knocks dollars off this capable laptop complete with number pad and FingerPrint reader.

Right now, Amazon offers the Asus Vivobook S14 Flip for just $569 (opens in new tab) — its lowest price yet. It normally retails for $679, so that's $110 in savings. This is one of the best Prime Early Access laptop deals from the sale.

(opens in new tab) Asus VivoBook S14 Flip: $679 $569 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $110 on the covertible Asus Vivobook S14 Flip. This machine packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1200) touch display, 3.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Radeon graphics and 512GB SSD, Powered by Windows Home, it's one of the best laptops you can get.

Powered by Windows 11 Home, the Asus Vivobook S14 is one of the best laptops around. It packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1200) touch display, 3.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Radeon graphics and 512GB SSD.

The ultimate flexible notebook, the Asus Vivobook S14 works with an precision Asus Pen 2.0 (sold separately) for writing, sketching and drawing.

At 4 pounds and 14.1 x 9.2 x 0.6 inches, the S14 is super-portable and thin. Port-wise, the VivoBook S14 offers 1 x HDMI, 1x USB 3.1 Type A, 1 x USB 3.1 Type C, and 2 x USB 2.0 ports. There's also a headphone/mic combo jack on board and Wi-Fi 6 support for wireless connectivity.