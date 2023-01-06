Asus VivoBook 16X with AMD Ryzen 5 CPU hits new price low of $449

The Asus VivoBook 16X AMD Ryzen-powered laptop is at a stellar price for a limited time. If you're in the market for a new laptop, here's a deal worth your while.

Currently, the Asus VivoBook 16X with Ryzen 5 CPU is on sale for $449 (opens in new tab) at Newegg. Typically, it retails for $549, so that's $100 off. This is the lowest price we've tracked for this Asus notebook and one of today's best laptop deals under $500.

If you have more room in your budget, the Ryzen 7-charged Asus VivoBook Pro 16X OLED with RTX 3050 Ti GPU is now $1,099 (opens in new tab) ($350 off) at Amazon. It's biggest discount yet!

Save $100 on the Asus Vivobook 16X AMD-powered laptop. This machine packs a 16-inch (1920 x 1200) display and sleek design, 180 lay-flat hinge for easy sharing, and one touch fingerprint unlocking. Under the hood is a 3.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, AMD Radeon Vega 7 graphics, and 512GB SSD. If you're looking for a sub-$500 laptop, this VivoBook is a great value for the price.

Asus manufacturers many of the best personal computers on the market and the VivoBook 16X is a prime example. The laptop in this deal has a 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) display, 180 lay-flat hinge design, and one touch fingerprint unlocking. Powering the laptop is a 3.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 6-core CPU alongside 8GB of RAM and AMD Radeon Vega 7 graphics. With a 512GB solid state drive on board, you'll have plenty of wiggle room for all of your important files. Microsoft's Windows 11 Home operating system provides a user-friendly interface and clean aesthetic.

We reviewed the Intel model Asus VivoBook 16X, and liked its bright, colorful display, and large keyboard with numberpad. The Ryzen version has these same characteristics and an ample amount of connectivity ports. It has 1 x USB-C 3.2 Gen port, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, 1 x USB 2.0 port, 1 x HDMI port, and 3.5mm audio/mic combo jack. At 14.1 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches and 4.1 pounds, the Asus VivoBook 16X is more portable than the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus (14 x 9.7 x 0.7 inches, 4.4 pounds).

For just under $450, the Asus VivoBook 16X is an exceptional value for the price. There's no telling how long Newegg's deal will last, so we recommend you grab it while you can.