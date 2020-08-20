Asus VivoBook 15 with Ryzen 5 now $499, its lowest price ever

The Asus VivoBook 15 Ryzen 5 laptop is one of the most affordable ultrabooks you can get. And for a limited time, this all-purpose 15-inch laptop can be yours for a discounted price.

Currently, you can get the Asus VivoBook 15 for just $499 at Best Buy. Normally $599, that's $100 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this laptop.

In fact, it's one of the best cheap laptop deals we've seen all year.

Asus VivoBook 15 Ryzen 5 Laptop: was $599 now $499 @ Best Buy

This Asus VivoBook 15 (X512DA) packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display 2.1GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U quad-core CPU 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and Radeon Vega 8 graphics. For a limited time, it's $100 off at Best Buy.

The Asus VivoBook 15 (X512DA) is one of the best all-around laptops to buy.

This VivoBook 15 on sale packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, a 2.1GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and Radeon Vega 8 graphics.

Although we didn't review this exact model, in our Asus VivoBook S15 review, we were impressed by its sleek design and innovative ScreenPad. Asus rates the battery life of the VivoBook 15 (X512DA) as 9 hours, which is a vast improvement over the S15 model we tested.

When it comes to performance, the laptop's Ryzen 5 CPU and 8GB is ample power for day-to day-tasks and content streaming.

At 3.75 pounds and 14.0 x 9.0 x 0.8 inches, the VivioBook 15 is lighter than the Dell XPS 15 (4.5-pounds, 13.6 x 9.1 x 0.7-inches), HP Chromebook 15, (4 pounds and 14.1 x 9.7 x 0.7 inches) and Acer Aspire 5 (3.8 pounds and 14.3 x 9.9 x 0.7 inches).

As for connectivity, the VivoBook 15 (X512DA) is fitted with a USB Type-C port, a USB 3.1 port, two USB 2.0 ports and an HDMI port. This makes it easy to connect an external hard drive, wired mouse or another must-have accessory.

Perfect for everything from term papers to Netflix, the Asus VivoBook 15 is a thin and light that's suitable for work, school, and leisure.