Asus VivoBook 15 with Ryzen 5 CPU hits $479, lowest price yet

If you're looking for an affordable laptop that doesn't skimp on performance, the Asus VivoBook 15 is solid pick up. Big-box retailer, Best Buy is closing out the week with an excellent deal on this Ryzen 5 laptop.

Right now, the Asus VivoBook 15 is just $479 at Best Buy. That's $120 off its $600 list price and the lowest price we've ever seen for this Asus laptop. In fact, it's one of the best cheap laptop deals we've spotted all year.

Asus VivoBook 15 Ryzen 5 Laptop: was $599 now $479 @ Best Buy

This Asus VivoBook 15 (X512DA) packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display 2.1-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U quad-core CPU 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and Radeon Vega 8 graphics. For a limited time, it's $120 off at Best Buy. View Deal

In terms of inexpensive portable PCs, the Asus VivoBook 15 (X512DA) is one of the best laptops you can get.

The Vivobook on sale packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, a 2.1-GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3500U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and Radeon Vega 8 graphics. Performance-wise, the laptop's Ryzen 5 CPU and 8GB is ample power for day-to day-tasks and content streaming.

Although we didn't review this Ryzen 5 model, as we note in our Asus VivoBook 15 (Intel) review, we like its premium design, slim bezels and solid array of ports. The VivoBook 15 features three USB-Type A ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, a USB Type-C port, a combo headphone/mic jack and a microSD card slot.

At 3.75 pounds and 14.0 x 9.0 x 0.8 inches, the VivioBook 15 is lighter than the Dell XPS 15 (4.5-pounds, 13.6 x 9.1 x 0.7-inches), HP Chromebook 15, (4 pounds and 14.1 x 9.7 x 0.7 inches) and Acer Aspire 5 (3.8 pounds and 14.3 x 9.9 x 0.7 inches).

Perfect for everything from term papers to Netflix, the Asus VivoBook 15 is a thin and light that's suitable for work, school and leisure.