Asus TUF Gaming F17 crashes to $849 in fresh Cyber Monday deal — save nearly $400!

With Cyber Monday deals already firing on all cylinders, you bet there are price cuts galore on plenty of gaming laptops. In fact, this Asus TUF Gaming F17 is now over $400 off (opens in new tab), meaning you can nab a 17-inch gaming laptop with decent specs for under $1,000.



Right now, the Asus TUF Gaming F17 with AMD Ryzen 7 6800H and RTX 3060 power is down to $849. That's quite the drop from its usual $1,285 price tag, and it means you get to save $436 on this big gaming machine. With its 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 17-inch, 144Hz display, this makes it one of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals around.



If you're on the hunt for more incredible offers, touch base with our Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals live blog.

Save a whopping $436 on the Asus TUF Gaming F17. The laptop in this deal packs a 17.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and 512GB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 does all the heavy graphics lifting.

Asus TUF Gaming laptops boast military-grade ruggedness, powerful performance, and long battery life. The laptop in this deal packs a 17.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and 512GB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 powers its graphics, and that's a solid GPU for those looking to play the latest games.

In our Asus TUF Gaming review, we praise its tactile keyboard with Numpad and stellar performance. It endured 7 hours and 35 minutes on our Laptop Mag battery test of constant web surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness. That's pretty impressive for a gaming laptop.



With a weight of 5.7 pounds and 1 inch thin, the Asus TUF Gaming F17 is more portable than its 17-inch competitors. It's lighter than the Razer Blade Pro 17 (6.1 pounds, 0.8 inches thin) and Alienware m17 R4 (6.6 pounds, 15.7 x 11.6 x 0.7~0.9 inches).



Now well under $1,000, this 17-inch gaming laptop with RTX 3060 power is worth the investment. After even more Cyber Monday laptop deals? Look no further.