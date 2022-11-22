Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 returns! Save $500 in massive Black Friday deal

Some Black Friday deals come and go, but the powerful Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is back with a $500 price drop at Best Buy (opens in new tab)! That means you can now grab one of the best gaming laptops around for under $1,500.



The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 with AMD Ryzen 9 is down to $1,399, which is quite a drop from its usual $1,899 price tag. With the list of beefy specs it boasts, including an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS CPU, AMD Radeon RX 6800S GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, this is one of the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals we've come across.



What's more, it's an even bigger price cut than the Zephyrus G14 deal with a Radeon RX 6700S GPU we spotted earlier this month. If you're after even more offers, check out our Black Friday laptop deals live blog. After a stellar gaming laptop? Read on.

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: $1,899 $1,399 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Now $500 off, this Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is a beast of a gaming laptop to pick up. Expect a 14-inch (2560 x 1600) display with a 120Hz refresh rate, an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. Oh, and an AMD Radeon RX 6800S GPU for all your gaming needs.

Gamers, students, and anyone after a powerful gaming laptop should consider the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 in this deal. With the AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS CPU and AMD Radeon RX 6800S GPU it boasts, this laptop can handle the latest PC games and multitasking. Plus, you can expect a speedy 16GB of DDR5 RAM and plenty of storage thanks to the 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD.



This particular laptop packs a dazzling 14-inch (2560 x 1600) 120hz display with 500 nits of brightness. That's great for playing games on and for viewing your favorite shows.



In our Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2022) review, we were impressed by its slim design, stellar performance, and solid audio. We were also fond of its comfortable keyboard and amazing battery life. However, it's worth noting that this laptop can get warm under pressure, and the display in our review (the same in this deal), could be brighter.



With a $500 price cut, this Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is worth checking out if you're in need of a powerful gaming laptop. For more brilliant Black Friday gaming laptop deals, we've got you covered.

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: $1,649 $1,299 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Now $350 off, this Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is a beast of a gaming laptop to pick up. 14-inch (2560 x 1600) display with a 120Hz refresh rate, an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS CPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. Oh, and an AMD Radeon RX 6700S GPU for all your gaming needs.