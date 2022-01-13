Trending

Asus ROG Swift 360Hz gaming monitor deal knocks $200 off — includes freebie

Save $200 on the world's first 360Hz gaming monitor

Asus ROG Swift gaming monitor
(Image credit: Asus )

The Asus ROG Swift PG259QN is the world's fastest and first 360Hz gaming monitor. Competitive esports gamers will benefit from this fast and responsive Nvidia G-Sync display. 

Amazon currently offers the Asus ROG Swift PG259QN for $496. Typically, this gaming monitor retails for $699, so you're saving $202. What's more, it includes 3-months of Adobe Creative Cloud for free (valued at $238). That's a combined savings of $440. 

The Asus ROG Swift PG259QN gives you the competitive edge in fast-paced esports games. This gaming monitor features a 24.5-inch (1920 x 1080) anti-glare panel, 360Hz refresh rate, 1ms gray-to-gray (GtG)response time and HDR10 support. 

Nvidia's powerful G-Sync processor with ultra low motion blur which ensures crisp, buttery smooth, gameplay with life-like visuals. Additionally, the monitor's ergonomic, height adjustable stand tilts, swivels, and pivots for a customized viewing experience.

Incorporated into the design of the ROG Swift monitor is an exclusive GamePlus hotkey with in-game enhancements. This helps you sharpen your skills and get the most out of your gaming sessions.

Overall, the ROG Swift PG259QN is ideal for fast-action titles like Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Rainbow Six: Siege, Overwatch, and Fortnite. So if you have a premium gaming monitor on your radar, don't hesitate to jump on this deal and save $200.

Hilda Scott
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.  