Apple's AirPods Max headphones are $100 off right now at Amazon

AirPods Max wireless headphones provide quality sound and stellar noise cancellation. In an apparent premature Prime Day deal, Amazon takes dollars off our favorite Apple ear cans.

Right now, you can get the AirPods Max for $449 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. That's $100 off their normal price of $549 and one of the lowest prices ever for these Apple headphones. In fact, it's one of the best Apple deals we've seen outside of the holiday season.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $449 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Now $100 off, the AirPods Max are among the best wireless headphones to buy. These stylish ear cans feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other.

Apple's AirPods Max are our new favorite noise-canceling headphones. They feature powerful H1 chips, nine microphones, 40mm drivers, and tons of sensors.

In our AirPods Max review , we loved their gorgeous design, great audio quality, and powerful active noise-canceling. We gave the AirPods Max an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice awards.

The AirPods Max are the latest headphones to feature spatial audio. This technology creates the illusion of a 360-degree soundscape for an immersive listening experience. In one test, listening to Lil Nas X’s, “Montero" (Call Me By Your Name), his vocals seemingly echoed from both sides.

Design-wise, the AirPods Max are minimalist, chic and comfortable to wear. Our reviewer wore them for nine and a half hours and had no complaints. The headphones' mesh fabric-covered memory foam ear cups keep the ears cozy and dry. With a weight of 13.6 ounces and 7.4 x 6.6 x 3.3 inches, the AirPods Max are heavier than competitors. They weigh more than the Bose Noise-Canceling 700 Headphones (9 ounces, 8 x 6.5 x 2-inches) and the Sony WH-1000XM4 (8.9 ounces).

There's no telling how long this deal will last, so we recommend you grab it while you can.