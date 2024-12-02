Live
Dell Cyber Monday Deals Live: I can't believe the Alienware M18 is $1,000 off!
I found the best deals on Dell laptops for gaming, business, and more to help you save on Cyber Monday
Whether you're looking for a laptop for gaming or productivity, Dell has some great options to choose from. Dell laptops can be pricey, though, so now is the best time to buy a new one while they're on sale for Cyber Monday.
I've been tracking these deals live and found some incredible discounts on everything from Alienware to XPS laptops.
For example, right now you can get the Alienware m18 R2 with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 for $1,000 off for Cyber Monday! This promotion is coming directly from Dell and it's one of the best Cyber Monday Alienware deals out there.
Dell may be known for its high-end Alienware laptops, but there are also some great Cyber Monday deals on budget gaming laptops. The Dell G16 with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 is just $949 right now, which is a bargain for gamers with a sub-$1,000 budget.
Dell isn't leaving out mainstream and business users, either. One of the best Dell laptop deals I've seen all week brings the Dell Inspiron 15 down to just $299, which makes it perfect for budget users who need a basic laptop for web browsing and word processing.
Those deals are just the tip of the iceberg. You can check out the best deals below or visit Dell's holiday sales hubs for even more discounts.
DELL INSPIRON AND XPS CYBER MONDAY DEALS
During Dell's holiday sale, you'll save $150 on the Dell Inspiron 15. Easy on the wallet, it's a great entry-level laptop that can handle simple tasks like web browsing, answering emails, media streaming, and playing the occasional cloud-based game.
Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 250-nit anti-glare display, Intel Core i7-1255U 10-core CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 720p webcam, Windows 11 Home.
Save $300 on this Dell XPS 13 configuration, gaining you a quality notepad powered by the impressive Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite CPU. This laptop scored an impressive four-out-of-five stars in our review back in July, particularly wowing us with its strong performance and epic 19+ hours of battery life!
Features: 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200, 30-120HzHz, 500-nit) non-touch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite CPU, Qualcomm Adreno graphics, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home
Dell XPS 13 OLED laptops are up to $600 off during Dell's Cyber Monday sale. We reviewed the 14-inch Dell XPS OLED laptop and rated it 4 out of 5 stars for its fast, reliable performance, vibrant OLED display, and good battery life. We expect its 13-inch sibling in this deal to be as impressive.
Features: 13.4-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) 400-nit anti-glare OLED touchscreen, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Intel Arc graphics, 1TB SSD, quad-speakers, 1080p RGB camera with dual mics, platinum backlit keyboard with fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Pro
For a limited time, you can save $240 on the Dell XPS 14 (model 9440, just make sure to switch the operating system from Windows 11 Pro to Windows 11 Home in the configuration for the best price). The Dell XPS 14 9440 received high ratings across our brands. In our Dell XPS 14 review, we rated it 4 out of 5 stars for its gorgeous design, as well as its powerful overall and graphics performance. It also had a solid battery life of around 11 hours which is impressive.
Features: 14.5-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500-nit 120Hz anti-glare display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc Graphics, 512GB SSD, quad-speakers, 1080p RGB camera with dual microphones, Windows 11 Home
Save up to $600 on the Dell XPS 16 (model 9640) during Dell's Cyber Monday sale. Prices start from $1,499. Choose from several options with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, up to 32GB RAM, up to RTX 4070 GPU, and up to 1TB of storage.
Base Features: 16.3-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500-nit 120Hz anti-glare display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc graphics, 512GB SSD, quad-speakers, 1080p RGB camera with dual microphones, Windows 11 Home
DELL GAMING LAPTOPS CYBER MONDAY DEALS
One of the best Dell holiday deals knocks $400 off the Dell G16 Gaming Laptop. Dell G16 series laptops are known for impressive gaming performance, sturdy build quality, and outstanding productivity potential.
Features: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, Nvidia G-Sync, Intel Core i7-13900HX CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, 720p RGB camera with dual-array microphones, dual speakers, Windows 11 Home
If you're looking for budget gaming laptop deals for Cyber Monday, check out this $250 discount on the Dell G16 with an RTX 4050. It has a little less power than the RTX 4070 version, but just as much RAM and storage. Plus, this discount takes it down to less than $1000.
Features: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, Nvidia G-Sync, Intel Core i7-13900HX CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU w/ 6GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, 720p RGB camera with dual-array microphones, dual speakers, Windows 11 Home
If you want a big screen and top-tier gaming performance, save $600 on the Alienware m16 R2 RTX 4070 gaming laptop. We reviewed the Alienware m16 R2 and called it phenomenal gaming performance in a sleek redesign. Though our review unit's dim display and battery life could have been better, this laptop is a capable gaming and productivity beast.
Features: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, Nvidia G-Sync +, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H 16-core CPU, 64GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, AlienFX RGB backlit keyboard (per key), dual speakers, 1080p RGB+IR camera with dual-array microphones, Windows 11 Home
One of the best Dell Cyber Monday deals takes $600 off the Alienware m18 R2 RTX 4070 graphics Although we didn't get our hands on this exact laptop, in our Alienware m16 R2 review, we praise its excellent design, gaming, and productivity performance. We expect the RTX 40 series m18 R2 to be on par with its 16-inch sibling.
Features: 18-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 165Hz display, Intel Core i7-14900HX 20-core CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, AlienFX RGB backlit (per-key) M-series keyboard, Windows 11 Home
If you want a beastly gamer laptop, are a STEM major, or work with 3D rendering, here's a deal for you. Dell is knocking $1,000 off the Alienware m18 R2 with RTX 4090 graphics for Cyber Monday. Tom's Guide rates it 4.5 out of 5 stars for its incredible gaming experience and clicky keyboard.
Features: 18-inch, FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 480Hz display, Intel Core i9-14900HX 24-core CPU, 64GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU w/ 16GB VRAM, 4TB SSD, Alienware M Series keyboard with per-key RGB LED, dual speakers, 1080p RGB+IR camera with dual-array microphones, Windows 11 Home
DELL BUSINESS LAPTOPS CYBER MONDAY DEALS
The Dell Inspiron 16 Plus is a great balance of price and performance, especially with this $250 discount for Cyber Monday! It takes things up a notch from the base Inspiron 16 with a top-tier Intel Core Ultra 9 processor, plus you can choose to upgrade it with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 or RTX 4060 graphics card.
Features: Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor, Intel Arc integrated graphics, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, 16-inch 2.5K 2560X1600 120Hz IPS display, Windows 11 Pro
Save $286 on the Intel i7-powered Dell Latitude 3550. If you're looking for a laptop for remote work or school multitasking, the Latitude is worth considering. Business professionals will especially benefit from the power, security, and reliability of the Dell Latitude series.
Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 250-nit display, Intel Core i7-1355U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Pro
Need a powerful workstation for blazing through productivity tasks? Right now you can snag the Dell Precision 3591 Workstation for just $1,439, a $430 discount off the regular price! The Intel Core Ultra 7 155H vPro processor and Nvidia discrete graphics card offer enough power to handle any resource-intensive apps you throw at this laptop.
Features: Intel Core Ultra 7 155H vPro CPU, Nvidia RTX 500 Ada Generation (4GB VRAM), 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 60Hz display, Windows 11 Pro
DELL MONITORS CYBER MONDAY DEALS
Upgrade your study space and save $70 on this 27-inch Dell 4K Monitor (S2722QC). Although we didn't test this display, we reviewed the Dell S2721HGF monitor and liked its color-rich panel and easy installation. We gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.
Features: 27-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) 350-nit, 60Hz anti-glare WLED panel, 16:9 aspect ratio, AMD FreeSync, 178-degree viewing angle, built-in stereo speakers
You can save $20 on the Dell 24 Monitor S2425H. This no-frills monitor provides 1,920 x 1,080-pixel resolution, 2 HDMI (HDCP 1.4) ports, and dual integrated 5W speakers.
Features: 23.8" 1920 x 1080 display, IPS, 100 Hz refresh rate, 8ms response time, blue light reduction, dual 5W speakers, 250 cd/m2, 2 x HDMI (HDCP 1.4)
Save $300 on the Alienware AW3223QF Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor. It's sharp and fast, with a 4K resolution at up to 240Hz. Features a VESA adapter, Dolby Vision and Vesa DisplayHDR TrueBlack 400 for an unmatched viewing experience,
Features: 32-inch UWQHD (3840 x 2160) curved QD-OLED panel, 240GHz refresh rate, 0.03ms GtG response time, Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate, AlienFX lighting, 360-degree ventilation, includes VESA adapter
LIVE: Latest Updates
Looking for a powerful all-purpose business laptop for less than $1,000? Check out this fantastic deal that brings the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus down to just $949 for Cyber Monday!
This model includes a speedy Intel Core Ultra 9 185H CPU, which can easily take on any business apps you throw at it. If you want even more power, you can pair it with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 or RTX 4060 discrete GPU. There are also options to bump up your RAM to 32GB and storage to 2TB so you'll have plenty of space for all of your apps and files.
If the power of a full Thunderbolt dock will only go to waste on you, but you're still in need of a few extra ports from your Dell laptop from time to time, then take note of this deal on the Dell 7-in-1 USB-C Multiport adapter.
Dell's puck-like USB hub offers HDMI, DisplayPort, and even VGA display ports, along with two USB-A 3.1 Gen2 ports, a Gigabit Ethernet port, and a speedy multi-functional USB-C port that supports power pass through of up to 90W!
Best of all, you can grab it at a 44% discount, with the Dell 7-in-1 USB-C Multiport Adapter (DA310) available for only $69 at Amazon.
In our Dell XPS 14 OLED review, we praised the laptop’s vibrant display, reliable performance, modern design, and decent battery life. It’s a laptop we’d recommend, especially when it’s discounted by this much.
Through Best Buy, you can snag this powerful Dell XPS 14 configuration for just $1,999 — regularly $2,499, that’s a whopping $500 in savings! It features Intel’s Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, 32GB of RAM, a Nvidia RTX 4050 GPU, 1TB of SSD storage, and a gorgeous 14.5-inch, 3200 x 2000-pixel OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
This is yet another laptop that’s at its all-time low price on Amazon for Cyber Monday. The Dell G16 7630 is only $1,299 right now — that’s a savings of $300 on this great mid-range gaming laptop.
Inside, it’s equipped with an Intel Core i9-13900HX CPU, 16GB of RAM, an Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB of VRAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. That’s plenty of power to play casual games with ease, and they’ll look great on the laptop’s 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) display with a 240Hz refresh rate.
Compact gaming keyboard performance
Keyboards with a 10-key number pad are great, but not when you’re short on desk space. Snag this compact Alienware Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard for just $69 via Dell in the sleek black ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ colorway. The white ‘Lunar Lake’ color is also on sale, but only for $84.
It’s a wired keyboard, which is great for speedy response while gaming, and it features linear Cherry MX Red switches, PBT double-shot keycaps, and AlienFX per-key RGB lighting.
It's game on with the Alienware Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse
Save $40 and grab the Alienware Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse for only $109 from Dell. Both the black 'Dark Side of the Moon' and white 'Lunar Light' colorways are slashed by $40 right now.
This mouse features speedy 4KHz wireless or 8KHz wired polling rates, Magnetic-Force keyplates for satisfying clicks, and easy-to-use customization software that lets you personalize the DPI, polling rate, and button function.
If you've been working from home via a laptop for a while, it might be time to level up to a desktop. Luckily, Dell makes that easy with all-in-one computer solutions.
For Cyber Monday, you can snag the Inspiron 27-inch All-in-One setup for just $999 ($400 off) at Best Buy. It comes with everything you'd need to use it: a wireless keyboard, a wireless mouse, and the computer itself.
At the heart of this all-in-one computer is a 10-core Intel Core 7 150U processor. It's also equipped with a Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and a 27-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) touchscreen display.
Currently, Amazon has the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7640 laptop at $250 off the list price, dropping it to just $699. The on-sale model has an Intel Core i-7 processor, a more than reasonable 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB hard disk.
The 16” laptop is spacious, and the specs are made for productivity. If you use your laptop in the field and may lose it, know that an internationally recognized cryptoprocessor known as the “Trusted Platform Module” is there to protect your data.