Dell Cyber Monday Deals Live: I can't believe the Alienware M18 is $1,000 off!

Whether you're looking for a laptop for gaming or productivity, Dell has some great options to choose from. Dell laptops can be pricey, though, so now is the best time to buy a new one while they're on sale for Cyber Monday.

I've been tracking these deals live and found some incredible discounts on everything from Alienware to XPS laptops.

For example, right now you can get the Alienware m18 R2 with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 for $1,000 off for Cyber Monday! This promotion is coming directly from Dell and it's one of the best Cyber Monday Alienware deals out there.

Dell may be known for its high-end Alienware laptops, but there are also some great Cyber Monday deals on budget gaming laptops. The Dell G16 with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 is just $949 right now, which is a bargain for gamers with a sub-$1,000 budget.

Dell isn't leaving out mainstream and business users, either. One of the best Dell laptop deals I've seen all week brings the Dell Inspiron 15 down to just $299, which makes it perfect for budget users who need a basic laptop for web browsing and word processing.

Those deals are just the tip of the iceberg. You can check out the best deals below or visit Dell's holiday sales hubs for even more discounts.

Dell Cyber Monday deals — Hubs

DELL INSPIRON AND XPS CYBER MONDAY DEALS

Dell Inspiron 15 : was $599 now $449 at Dell During Dell's holiday sale, you'll save $150 on the Dell Inspiron 15. Easy on the wallet, it's a great entry-level laptop that can handle simple tasks like web browsing, answering emails, media streaming, and playing the occasional cloud-based game. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 250-nit anti-glare display, Intel Core i7-1255U 10-core CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 720p webcam, Windows 11 Home.

Copilot+ PC Dell XPS 13 (Qualcomm): was $1,199 now $899 at Dell Save $300 on this Dell XPS 13 configuration, gaining you a quality notepad powered by the impressive Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite CPU. This laptop scored an impressive four-out-of-five stars in our review back in July, particularly wowing us with its strong performance and epic 19+ hours of battery life! Features: 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200, 30-120HzHz, 500-nit) non-touch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite CPU, Qualcomm Adreno graphics, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Dell XPS 13 OLED (Intel, 2024): was $1,999 now $1,399 at Dell Dell XPS 13 OLED laptops are up to $600 off during Dell's Cyber Monday sale. We reviewed the 14-inch Dell XPS OLED laptop and rated it 4 out of 5 stars for its fast, reliable performance, vibrant OLED display, and good battery life. We expect its 13-inch sibling in this deal to be as impressive. Features: 13.4-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) 400-nit anti-glare OLED touchscreen, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Intel Arc graphics, 1TB SSD, quad-speakers, 1080p RGB camera with dual mics, platinum backlit keyboard with fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Pro

Dell XPS 14: was $1,499 now $1,259 at Dell For a limited time, you can save $240 on the Dell XPS 14 (model 9440, just make sure to switch the operating system from Windows 11 Pro to Windows 11 Home in the configuration for the best price). The Dell XPS 14 9440 received high ratings across our brands. In our Dell XPS 14 review, we rated it 4 out of 5 stars for its gorgeous design, as well as its powerful overall and graphics performance. It also had a solid battery life of around 11 hours which is impressive. Features: 14.5-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500-nit 120Hz anti-glare display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc Graphics, 512GB SSD, quad-speakers, 1080p RGB camera with dual microphones, Windows 11 Home

Dell XPS 16 : was $1,699 now $1,499 at Dell Save up to $600 on the Dell XPS 16 (model 9640) during Dell's Cyber Monday sale. Prices start from $1,499. Choose from several options with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, up to 32GB RAM, up to RTX 4070 GPU, and up to 1TB of storage. Base Features: 16.3-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500-nit 120Hz anti-glare display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc graphics, 512GB SSD, quad-speakers, 1080p RGB camera with dual microphones, Windows 11 Home

DELL GAMING LAPTOPS CYBER MONDAY DEALS

Dell G16 RTX 4070: was $1,699 now $1,299 at Dell One of the best Dell holiday deals knocks $400 off the Dell G16 Gaming Laptop. Dell G16 series laptops are known for impressive gaming performance, sturdy build quality, and outstanding productivity potential. Features: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, Nvidia G-Sync, Intel Core i7-13900HX CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, 720p RGB camera with dual-array microphones, dual speakers, Windows 11 Home

Dell G16 RTX 4050: was $1,199 now $949 at Dell If you're looking for budget gaming laptop deals for Cyber Monday, check out this $250 discount on the Dell G16 with an RTX 4050. It has a little less power than the RTX 4070 version, but just as much RAM and storage. Plus, this discount takes it down to less than $1000. Features: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, Nvidia G-Sync, Intel Core i7-13900HX CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU w/ 6GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, 720p RGB camera with dual-array microphones, dual speakers, Windows 11 Home

Alienware m16 R2 RTX 4070: was $2,599 now $1,999 at Dell If you want a big screen and top-tier gaming performance, save $600 on the Alienware m16 R2 RTX 4070 gaming laptop. We reviewed the Alienware m16 R2 and called it phenomenal gaming performance in a sleek redesign. Though our review unit's dim display and battery life could have been better, this laptop is a capable gaming and productivity beast. Features: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, Nvidia G-Sync +, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H 16-core CPU, 64GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, AlienFX RGB backlit keyboard (per key), dual speakers, 1080p RGB+IR camera with dual-array microphones, Windows 11 Home

Alienware m18 R2 RTX 4070 Gaming Laptop: was $2,399 now $1,799 at Dell One of the best Dell Cyber Monday deals takes $600 off the Alienware m18 R2 RTX 4070 graphics Although we didn't get our hands on this exact laptop, in our Alienware m16 R2 review, we praise its excellent design, gaming, and productivity performance. We expect the RTX 40 series m18 R2 to be on par with its 16-inch sibling. Features: 18-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 165Hz display, Intel Core i7-14900HX 20-core CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, AlienFX RGB backlit (per-key) M-series keyboard, Windows 11 Home

Alienware m18 R2 RTX 4090: was $3,999 now $2,999 at Dell If you want a beastly gamer laptop, are a STEM major, or work with 3D rendering, here's a deal for you. Dell is knocking $1,000 off the Alienware m18 R2 with RTX 4090 graphics for Cyber Monday. Tom's Guide rates it 4.5 out of 5 stars for its incredible gaming experience and clicky keyboard. Features: 18-inch, FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 480Hz display, Intel Core i9-14900HX 24-core CPU, 64GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU w/ 16GB VRAM, 4TB SSD, Alienware M Series keyboard with per-key RGB LED, dual speakers, 1080p RGB+IR camera with dual-array microphones, Windows 11 Home

DELL BUSINESS LAPTOPS CYBER MONDAY DEALS

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus: was $1,199 now $949 at Dell The Dell Inspiron 16 Plus is a great balance of price and performance, especially with this $250 discount for Cyber Monday! It takes things up a notch from the base Inspiron 16 with a top-tier Intel Core Ultra 9 processor, plus you can choose to upgrade it with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 or RTX 4060 graphics card. Features: Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor, Intel Arc integrated graphics, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, 16-inch 2.5K 2560X1600 120Hz IPS display, Windows 11 Pro

Dell Latitude 3550: was $1,235 now $949 at Dell Save $286 on the Intel i7-powered Dell Latitude 3550. If you're looking for a laptop for remote work or school multitasking, the Latitude is worth considering. Business professionals will especially benefit from the power, security, and reliability of the Dell Latitude series. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 250-nit display, Intel Core i7-1355U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Pro

Dell Precision 3591 Workstation: was $1,869 now $1,439 at Dell Need a powerful workstation for blazing through productivity tasks? Right now you can snag the Dell Precision 3591 Workstation for just $1,439, a $430 discount off the regular price! The Intel Core Ultra 7 155H vPro processor and Nvidia discrete graphics card offer enough power to handle any resource-intensive apps you throw at this laptop. Features: Intel Core Ultra 7 155H vPro CPU, Nvidia RTX 500 Ada Generation (4GB VRAM), 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, 15.6" FHD 1920x1080 60Hz display, Windows 11 Pro

DELL MONITORS CYBER MONDAY DEALS

Dell 24 Monitor S2425H: was $119 now $99 at Dell You can save $20 on the Dell 24 Monitor S2425H. This no-frills monitor provides 1,920 x 1,080-pixel resolution, 2 HDMI (HDCP 1.4) ports, and dual integrated 5W speakers. Features: 23.8" 1920 x 1080 display, IPS, 100 Hz refresh rate, 8ms response time, blue light reduction, dual 5W speakers, 250 cd/m2, 2 x HDMI (HDCP 1.4)