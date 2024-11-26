Is this the world's first truly wearable spatial computer? Viture's Pro Neckband aims to augment AR glasses

Wearables come in many forms, from the well-established smartwatch to 2024's sleeper hit in smart rings. However, wearable computers are often limited in scope, be that due to usability or those pesky laws of physics. Yes, the Apple Watch is great, but it's still a far cry from the futuristic Pip-Boy 3000-like Sci-Fi dreams of what wearable computers could be.

However, I'd like to take this moment to welcome you to that future as today, AR Glasses maker Viture has revealed its all-new Pro Neckband — not just a wearable computer, but a wearable spatial computer that brings more of a standalone experience to the company's incredible Pro XR Glasses.

XR/AR glasses have been one of the most fascinating gadgets to track throughout 2024, especially as smart glasses increasingly find a home with mainstream audiences. These wearables bring simple mixed reality entertainment to the masses, transforming how many consume media along the way. But the Pro Neckband looks to be a major leap forward for Viture's glasses.

VITURE Pro Neckband: A very spatial wearable computer

Viture's Pro Neckband is the next step in that bold, mixed reality direction, taking the capabilities of the company's AR glasses and pairing them with the powerful backing of a portable spatial computer featuring its own AI assistant, gesture-based controls, 3DoF tracking, and some clever tech that takes advantage of the dual-screens of AR glasses to turn flat media into 3D.

Viture's Pro Neckband comes in two models: the $299 Classic, which offers 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and the $399 Elite, featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Both models offer the same core improvements, including a longer-lasting 3,280mAh battery, improved 6nm 8-Core CPU, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and improvements to the Neckband's build, fans, and cooling to reduce noise, heat, and weight.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 VITURE One Neckband VITURE Pro Neckband (Classic) VITURE Pro Neckband (Elite) Price $199 $299 $399 RAM 2GB 8GB 12GB Storage 128GB 128GB 256GB Connectivity WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0 WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 Battery 3,280mAh 3,280mAh 3,280mAh Weight 194g 170g 170g

VITURE Pro Neckband: Augmenting the AR experience

The new Viture Pro Neckband doesn't run on the same Google TV framework as Viture's original Neckband. Instead, it runs on Android and is officially certified with the Google Play Store — unlocking access to literally millions of Android apps and allowing them to run natively on-device.

Alongside this, the new Pro Neckband also features hand tracking to interact with the AR environment, which can now span multiple windows. Simple gestures can control the size of each window and the Pro Neckband also allows for similar operability as the Apple Vision Pro or Meta Quest 3/3S by using your hand to move a virtual cursor and tapping your fingers to click.

Taking things even further, the new Pro Neckband also features an AI agent, cutely dubbed Vizard — an LLM-like assistant that can answer questions, handle your schedule, and even take notes for you.

The power of AI extends beyond Vizard, and merges into your entertainment. Using AI, Viture has been able to develop a way of translating 2D media into 3D, elevating your favorite content and greatly improving the viewing experience for all. This feature is also expected to make its way to games in the future, granting you a new way to enjoy your classics.

Outlook

Alongside AR glasses makers XREAL, RayNeo, and Rokid, Viture has been paving the way for entertainment-focused smart glasses to take flight in the mainstream. While the company's AR glasses have been impressive (to say the least), the Pro Neckband aims to bring the Viture experience forward tenfold.

It's hard to get across how much of an impact something like the Pro Neckband can have on AR glasses, but a similar impact was made by XREAL with their recent Android-based Beam Pro device.

Viture's Pro Neckband looks to be taking the same steps into the next generation of wearable AR tech, stepping out even further into what's possible with the inclusion of the Vizard AI agent, creating 3D experiences from 2D media, and offering an intuitive hand-tracked method of interfacing with its AR elements.

Those interested in trying out Viture's latest Pro Neckband for themselves won't have to wait long. Pre-orders for the AR accessory are now available at the Viture Store for the $299 Classic and $399 Elite Neckband models. The Pro Neckband is expected to ship in two batches so far, with the first batch due toward the end of December, and the second batch in early January 2025.

