Legion Go S leaks suggest Lenovo's handheld gaming PC could be affordable and small

Gaming handhelds soared in 2024, and that momentum isn't expected to slow down in 2025. We could see new companies get into the handheld market (Xbox, perhaps?), but at the very least, we're expecting to see new handhelds from Asus and Lenovo.

In fact, Lenovo may be launching two gaming handhelds very soon. The successor to its popular Legion Go flagship, and a smaller, more affordable handheld we now know is called the Legion Go S (previously called the Legion Go Lite).

Thanks to Windows Central we actually have the first official renders of the Legion Go S from Lenovo. This small, white handheld is giving Asus ROG Ally, but if it's as affordable as people are expecting, I'm fully on board.

A first look at the Legion Go S

These first renders from Lenovo show us this budget-friendly handheld will drop a few premium features on the flagship Legion Go, including the detachable sticks, the kickstand, and extra back buttons. It'll also sport a white case, most likely to differentiate itself from the black, more expensive Legion Go.

(Image credit: Windows Central / Jez Corden)

On the back, it'll feature a honeycomb-style reverse vent and maintain RGB lights and double USB-C ports, though it looks like the ports are moving to the top of the Legion Go S. Then, the small trackpad featured on the Legion Go is being replaced with a nub that looks like the red TrackPoint dot you'd find on Lenovo's ThinkPad laptops.

Inside, the Legion Go S is expected to come equipped with a new AMD Ryzen Rembrandt APU, which will utilize Zen 3+ and RDNA2 architectures. According to VideoCardz, the site that reported this leak, the Rembrandt APU will feature 8 CPU cores, but that's all we know right now about its makeup.

Windows Central suggests that, based on the renders alone, "it's most likely going to use a smaller display to shave some dollars of the RRP," or recommended retail price. Speaking of price, there aren't many solid rumors yet on how Lenovo will price the Legion Go S, but Windows Central thinks it "could retail anywhere around the $399 to $449 mark, given Lenovo's eagerness to get something more affordable into the market."

Is there demand for a handheld like the Legion Go S?

Absolutely!

The Nintendo Switch sparked a new era of handheld gaming largely due to its affordable price, and at $299, it's still one of the cheapest handhelds you can get. However, Windows-based or Linux-based handhelds typically require more power for PC games than the Switch games require from the Switch.

More power requires more powerful components and a better cooling system, all of which unfortunately requires a higher price tag. For people who play games that don't need as much oomph or those who find the $549 to $699 handhelds to be too expensive, a less powerful, more affordable handheld definitely has a place in the market.

Lenovo's budget-friendly handheld could release as soon as early 2025 — in the meantime, here's what we'd like to see from the Legion Go S.