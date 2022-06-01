Apple's 256GB iPad returns to $429 — lowest price ever

If you're shopping around for a tablet, the 9th generation iPad is a solid buy. The best tablet for most people, it's also an ideal Father's Day gift for dad.

Currently, Amazon offers the 256GB model Apple 10.2-inch iPad $429 (opens in new tab). It normally retails for $479, so that's $50 off and holds firm at its lowest price ever. This is one of the best iPad deals you can get.

Amazon also offers the 64GB10.2-inch iPad for $309 (opens in new tab) ($20 off).

The 256GB model 10.2-inch Apple iPad is currently $50 off at Amazon — its biggest discount yet. Apple's 9th generation iPad sports a10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 3GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and stereo speakers. It sports an 8MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment. As an alternative, the 10.2-inch iPad (64GB) is on sale for $309 (opens in new tab) ($20 off).

In our Apple iPad 2021 review, we praise its bright, vivid 10.2-inch Retina display and excellent battery life. We also found the tablet's upgraded cameras impressive. Overall, we gave the iPad a 4 out of 5-star rating for its outstanding performance.

During real-world use, the 9th gen iPad had no problems juggling multiple tasks. In one test, we blasted it with a dozen Google Chrome tabs with two streaming 1080p YouTube videos and music in the background. The iPad showed no signs of lag.

Weighing in at 1.1 pounds and measuring 9.8 x 6.8 x 0.3 inches, the iPad is as portable as its competitors. It's on par with the 10.4-inch Galaxy Tab A7 9.8 x 6.2 x 0.3 inches, 1 pound) and Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (9.5 x 5.8 x 0.3 inches, 0.7 pounds).

Overall, the 10.2-inch iPad is the perfect tablet for accessing your favorite streaming and gaming apps. And when you want to get things done, the 2021 iPad supports Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard (sold separately).

Amazon didn't put an expiration date on this deal, so we recommend you snag it while you still can.