Apple Watch Series 7 deal knocks $200 off our favorite wearable

The Apple Watch Series 7 is still one of the best smartwatches around. It's also a cheaper Apple Watch Series 8 alternative — especially right now.
Currely, Walmart offers the 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 Cellular for just $329 (opens in new tab). Normally $529, that's $200 off and the lowest price ever for this particular Apple Watch model. Hands down, it's one of the best Apple Watch deals we've seen all month.
Apple Watch Series 7 Cellular:
$529 $329 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
Save $200 on the Apple Watch Series 7 with Cellular support. Over the Watch Series 6, it offers a larger display and 33% faster wireless charging. It features a 45mm aluminum case and an Always-On Retina display with up to 1,000 nits of brightness. Powering the smartwatch is an S7 SiP chip 64-bit dual-core processor. This is one of the best Apple deals you can get.
Although it's been replaced by the Watch Series 8, Apple's Watch Series 7 is still a solid buy. The watch in this deal features GPS and cellular support, a 45mm aluminum case, Always-On Retina display, and S7 SiP chip 64-bit dual-core processor.
As detailed in our Apple Watch Series 7 review, we love its health/fitness tracking and intuitive interface. We're also fond of its big, bright display and stylish design. We gave the Apple Watch Series 7 a 4.5 out of 5-stars and our coveted Editor's Choice award.
Design-wise, the Apple Watch Series 7's rounded edges create a seamless blending of screen and watch for a sleek look. Apple engineers increased the overall size of the smartwatch to accommodate the larger display. And for maximum durability, the front crystal is stronger and more crack-resistant than the Watch Series 6. Swim-proof up to 50 meters and IP6X dust resistant, the Apple Watch Series 7 allows for worry-free everyday wear.
Now $200 off, the Apple Watch Series 7 is a wise choice if you're in the market for a smartwatch. As with all Apple deals this good, this one likely won't last too long, so we recommend you act fast.