Apple Watch Series 7 deal knocks $200 off our favorite wearable

The Apple Watch Series 7 is still one of the best smartwatches around. It's also a cheaper Apple Watch Series 8 alternative — especially right now.

Currely, Walmart offers the 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 Cellular for just $329 (opens in new tab). Normally $529, that's $200 off and the lowest price ever for this particular Apple Watch model. Hands down, it's one of the best Apple Watch deals we've seen all month.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 7 Cellular: $529 $329 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $200 on the Apple Watch Series 7 with Cellular support. Over the Watch Series 6, it offers a larger display and 33% faster wireless charging. It features a 45mm aluminum case and an Always-On Retina display with up to 1,000 nits of brightness. Powering the smartwatch is an S7 SiP chip 64-bit dual-core processor. This is one of the best Apple deals you can get.

Although it's been replaced by the Watch Series 8, Apple's Watch Series 7 is still a solid buy. The watch in this deal features GPS and cellular support, a 45mm aluminum case, Always-On Retina display, and S7 SiP chip 64-bit dual-core processor.

As detailed in our Apple Watch Series 7 review, we love its health/fitness tracking and intuitive interface. We're also fond of its big, bright display and stylish design. We gave the Apple Watch Series 7 a 4.5 out of 5-stars and our coveted Editor's Choice award.

Design-wise, the Apple Watch Series 7's rounded edges create a seamless blending of screen and watch for a sleek look. Apple engineers increased the overall size of the smartwatch to accommodate the larger display. And for maximum durability, the front crystal is stronger and more crack-resistant than the Watch Series 6. Swim-proof up to 50 meters and IP6X dust resistant, the Apple Watch Series 7 allows for worry-free everyday wear.

Now $200 off, the Apple Watch Series 7 is a wise choice if you're in the market for a smartwatch. As with all Apple deals this good, this one likely won't last too long, so we recommend you act fast.