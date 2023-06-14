Apple Watch SE with 40mm case lands on lowest price ever — we never expected it to be this cheap!

The Apple Watch SE 2 is at a stellar price in what appears to be an Amazon Prime Day deals preview. Right now, you can get the 40mm Apple Watch SE 2 GPS Smartwatch for just $219 at Amazon. It normally costs $249, so that's $30 in savings the lowest price we've seen for this 40mm model. It's also just $50 shy of the lowest price we've seen for the 44mm model Apple Watch SE 2 which crashed to $199 earlier this season.

This is one of the best Apple Watch deals going on right now.

Apple Watch SE deal

Apple Watch SE 2 40mm: $24 9 $219 @ Amazon

Save $30 on the Apple Watch SE 2. It's up to 20% faster than the previous Apple Watch SE and features fall Detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health of fitness with daily activity tracking and an Enhanced Workout app.

The 2nd generation Apple Watch SE 2 is the best Apple Watch Series 8 altnernative. Although it costs less, it's powered by the same S8 chip as it pricer sibling and also features fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Compared to the 1st Gen Apple Watch SE, the Apple Watch SE 2 delivers up to 20% faster performance.

Like its predecessor, the Apple Watch SE 2 retains the same 50-meter water resistance, built-in compass and an always-on altimeter.

We didn't get to test it, however, Apple Watch SE 2 reviews at Amazon give it a solid 4.6 out of 5-star rating. Happy owners praise its hands-free functionality which lets you respond to texts and change music using just your voice. The Watch SE 2's useful Fitness+ app is a welcome feature which suggests all types of different workouts and weekly challenges.

With Apple device connectivity and the ability to unlock a MacBook, the Apple Watch SE 2 is the best smartwatch for Apple users. Whether you're upgrading your Apple gear or gifting someone special, the Apple Watch SE 2 is a solid choice.

Apple Watch deals this good don't come around too often, so we recommend you move fast on this one.