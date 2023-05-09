Apple Watch SE hits lowest price ever at Amazon

The Apple Watch SE 2 is cheaper than ever before — and just in time for Mother's Day. So if you want to treat mom or yourself to a snazzy new wearable, this deal is for you.

Right now, you can get the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) for $199 (opens in new tab) at checkout via Amazon's on-page coupon. It normally costs $279, so that's $80 in savings and marks a new all-time low price for the 2nd Gen Apple Watch SE. As a bonus, Amazon bundles your savings with 90 days of Amazon Music Unlimited for free (valued at $27).

Hands down, this is the best Apple Watch deal we've seen yet.

Apple Watch SE deal

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE 2 44mm: $27 9 $199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $80 on the 44mm Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen. It's up to 20% faster than the previous Apple Watch SE and features fall Detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health of fitness with daily activity tracking and an Enhanced Workout app.

Apple's 2nd generation Apple Watch SE 2 runs on the same S8 chip as the Apple Watch Series 8. Besides offering up to 20% faster performance than its predecessor, it features fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection.

The Apple Watch SE 2 retains the same 50-meter water resistance, built-in compass, and an always-on altimeter as the 1st generation model.

Although we didn't get to test it, Apple Watch SE 2 reviews at Amazon give it 4.7 out of 5-stars. Satisifed customers like its hands-free functionality which lets you do things like respond to texts and change music. Others praise its useful Fitness+ app which suggests all types of different workouts and weekly challenges.

With Apple device connectivity and the ability to unlock a MacBook, the Apple Watch SE 2 is the best smartwatch for Apple users. Whether you're upgrading your Apple gear or gifting someone special, the Apple Watch SE 2 is a solid choice.

As with all Apple deals, we recommend you act fast to grab it while it's still in stock.