Apple reveals best apps of 2022 — download these iPhone, iPad and MacBook apps

Apple's annual App Store Awards 2022 (opens in new tab) has revealed the best apps and games of the year, showcasing its top picks of the best iPhone, iPad, MacBook, and Apple Watch apps. Some may not come as a surprise, but there are a few hidden gems worth checking out.



Winners included Apex Legends Mobile (opens in new tab) for iPhone game of the year, Inscryption (opens in new tab) for Mac game of the year, GoodNotes 5 (opens in new tab) for iPad app of the year, and more. Interestingly, Apple also gave League of Legends Esports Manager (opens in new tab) "China Game of the Year," showcasing the impact of the game.



The iPhone app of the year award went to social app BeReal (opens in new tab), which Apple praised for giving "users an authentic look into the lives of their family and friends." From Apple Watch to Apple TV, there are a number of interesting apps this year, with 16 award-winners overall. Check out the list of winners below.

Apple App Store Awards 2022 winners

Apple also announced a list of Cultural Impact winners, which included five apps that have " made a lasting impact on people’s lives and influenced culture." The Cupertino-based tech giant praised apps like How We Feel (opens in new tab) for its ability to help people put their emotions into words, along with Locket Widget (opens in new tab) which makes full use of Apple's Home Screen widgets by allowing users to send live photos right to family and friends’ Home Screen.



If you fancy trying out these apps, check out the list below:

If you managed to grab an iPhone, iPad, or MacBook for less during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it's worth giving these apps a try, seeing as they're all App Store Awards winners.



We have our own list of best Apple Arcade games to play, and there are some apps on there that you don't want to miss.