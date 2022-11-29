Apple reveals best apps of 2022 — download these iPhone, iPad and MacBook apps

By Darragh Murphy
published

The best iPhone apps of 2022 are here — find out Apple's best picks

iPhone 14
(Image credit: Future)

Apple's annual App Store Awards 2022 (opens in new tab) has revealed the best apps and games of the year, showcasing its top picks of the best iPhone, iPad, MacBook, and Apple Watch apps. Some may not come as a surprise, but there are a few hidden gems worth checking out.

Winners included Apex Legends Mobile (opens in new tab) for iPhone game of the year, Inscryption (opens in new tab) for Mac game of the year, GoodNotes 5 (opens in new tab) for iPad app of the year, and more. Interestingly, Apple also gave League of Legends Esports Manager (opens in new tab) "China Game of the Year," showcasing the impact of the game.

The iPhone app of the year award went to social app BeReal (opens in new tab), which Apple praised for giving "users an authentic look into the lives of their family and friends." From Apple Watch to Apple TV, there are a number of interesting apps this year, with 16 award-winners overall. Check out the list of winners below. 

Apple App Store Awards 2022 winners 

Apple also announced a list of Cultural Impact winners, which included five apps that have " made a lasting impact on people’s lives and influenced culture." The Cupertino-based tech giant praised apps like How We Feel (opens in new tab) for its ability to help people put their emotions into words, along with Locket Widget (opens in new tab) which makes full use of Apple's Home Screen widgets by allowing users to send live photos right to family and friends’ Home Screen.

If you fancy trying out these apps, check out the list below: 

If you managed to grab an iPhone, iPad, or MacBook for less during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it's worth giving these apps a try, seeing as they're all App Store Awards winners.

We have our own list of best Apple Arcade games to play, and there are some apps on there that you don't want to miss. 

Darragh Murphy
Darragh Murphy
Editor

Darragh Murphy is fascinated by all things bizarre, which usually leads to assorted coverage varying from washing machines designed for AirPods to the mischievous world of cyberattacks. Whether it's connecting Scar from The Lion King to two-factor authentication or turning his love for gadgets into a fabricated rap battle from 8 Mile, he believes there’s always a quirky spin to be made. With a Master’s degree in Magazine Journalism from The University of Sheffield, along with short stints at Kerrang! and Exposed Magazine, Darragh started his career writing about the tech industry at Time Out Dubai and ShortList Dubai, covering everything from the latest iPhone models and Huawei laptops to massive Esports events in the Middle East. Now, he can be found proudly diving into gaming, gadgets, and letting readers know the joys of docking stations for Laptop Mag.  