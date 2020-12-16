Apple Pencil 2 for iPad Pro and iPad Air 4 crashes to all-time low price

If the price had you hesitant about picking up the Apple Pencil 2 for your iPad Air 4 or iPad Pro, this deal is for you. Right now, you can get Apple Pencil's pixel-perfect precision for less.

For a limited time, you can get the Apple Pencil 2nd Generation for $99 at Best Buy. Usually, you'd expect to shell out $129 for this iPad Pro stylus, so that's $30 in savings. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this Apple Pencil and one of the best Apple deals up for grabs right now.

Apple Pencil deal

Apple Pencil 2nd Generation: was $129 now $99 @ Best Buy

Now $30 off, the 2nd generation Apple Pencil is its best price. It provides you with pixel-perfect precision for drawing, sketching, coloring, taking notes, and more on the iPad Air (4th generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd and 4th generation), and iPad Pro 11-inch (1st and 2nd generation). Amazon has it on backorder for the same price.View Deal

The Apple Pencil is a must-have accessory for drawing, sketching, coloring, and taking notes on Apple's tablets.

Apple Pencil 2 works with the iPad Air (4th generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd and 4th generation) and iPad Pro 11-inch (1st and 2nd generation). It wirelessly pairs to your iPad and magnetically attaches for charging

In our Apple Pencil review with the iPad Pro 12.9, we found it to be one of the best stylii we've ever used. Design-wise, the size and weight of the stark-white pencil are nicely balanced. Thanks to its pixel-perfect precision and tilt/pressure sensitivity, Apple Pencil is on par with the feel of using a real pencil. In testing, its double-tap feature for changing tools or turning on the eraser worked well.

Now at its best price yet, the Apple Pencil 2 is ideal for students, artists or designers who want to draw, write notes or mark up documents on the iPad.

There's no telling how long this deal will last so don't miss your chance to grab one for a stellar price.