M1 MacBook Pro deals: Save nearly $300 with Apple’s ‘Certified Refurbished’ program

The M1 MacBook Pro is one of the best laptops out there for creative professionals and enthusiasts, but the price can scare a lot of people away. However, did you know there’s a place where you can save nearly $300 on the latest and greatest Apple laptops?

Just take a trip over to the ‘ Certified Refurbished ’ section on Apple’s website and you will find some insanely good deals. Check out the deals below.

M1 MacBook deals

M1 MacBook Pro Space Gray (8GB/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Apple

Beyond Apple's blisteringly fast M1 CPU, you'll find a gorgeously bright and vivid 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. All of that with the laptop's unbelievable power and battery life makes for a great prosumer choice of laptop.

M1 MacBook Pro Silver (8GB/256GB): was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Apple

M1 MacBook Pro Space Gray (16GB/512GB): was $1,699 now $1,439 @ Apple

Need a little more multitasking power and increased storage? This is the configuration I use and have loved every single second with it! All of the surprising performance of Apple's M1 without any slowdown when multiple apps are open, and that battery longevity is jaw-dropping.

M1 MacBook Pro Silver (16GB/512GB): was $1,699 now $1,439 @ Apple

Normally, now is the time I highlight how highly Laptop Mag recommends the M1 MacBook Pro — giving it a five-star Editor’s Choice rating, which is the best it gets.

However, to add my own stamp of approval on this, I use an M1 MacBook Pro myself. After several years of an Intel Core i7-armed Apple machine, it’s an absolute revelation to move to Apple Silicon.

If you want the best portable laptop with an M1 chip on the cheap, this is the best way to get it right now. Apple’s refurbishment process is rigorous and highly acclaimed across the globe for delivering products in practically new condition with a one-year warranty and the ability to buy AppleCare for it. Don’t miss out.