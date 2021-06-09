Apple iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8 and macOS Monterey are coming: Will your device get the update?

We brought you live coverage of the WWDC 2021 keynote on Monday when Apple delivered announcements regarding updates to all of its operating systems including iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8 and macOS Monterey.

While developer previews are available now, most will be waiting for the public releases later this year. If you are wondering if your device(s) will be eligible for the latest updates, then we've got the answer for you right now.

What iPhones will get iOS 15?

The remarkable software support Apple offers with the iPhone is an advantage that we cite in every review of the iPhone, and the company is pushing it even further this year with iOS 15. Despite rumors that the iPhone 6S and the original iPhone SE would lose support this year, Apple confirmed that these phones released in 2015 and 2016, respectively, will be updated to iOS 15.

We should acknowledge that not every new feature will make it to all of the older devices due to hardware limitations, but enhanced security and many of the basic features of iOS 15 will be available to the previous six years of iPhones. As a reminder, the current gold standard on Android is Samsung with three years of major OS updates and four years of security updates. Apple's software support is double the length of what Google offers on its own Pixel phones.

Here's the full list of every iOS device that will receive iOS 15:

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max

iPhone X, iPhone XR

iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus

iPhone SE (2016 and 2020)

iPod Touch (7th gen, 2019)

(Image credit: Apple)

What iPads will get iPadOS 15?

The iPad manages to beat out even the lengthy level of software support on the iPhone in at least one case with the second-generation iPad Air 2 from 2014 as the oldest model receiving the update to iPadOS 15.

Not every feature is available on all models due to hardware limitations, but security is the paramount concern with older devices and that will remain intact on all devices receiving the iOS 15 update. Needless to say, no other tablet on the market comes close to the iPad in this regard.

Here's the full list of every iPadOS device set to receive the iPadOS 15 update:

iPad (5th gen, 2017 through current)

iPad Air (2nd gen, 2014 through current)

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (1st gen, 2015 through current)

iPad Pro 11-inch (1st gen, 2018 through current)

iPad Pro 10.5-inch

iPad Pro 9.7-inch

iPad Mini (4th gen, 2015 through current)

(Image credit: Apple)

What Apple Watches will get watchOS 8?

While the Apple Watch doesn't have quite the longevity of its larger siblings, it is still impressive with watchOS 8 coming to all Apple Watches released since 2017.

The oldest device on this list is the Apple Watch 3. While it was a significant turning point for the processing power of the Apple Watch, it's worth noting that the watchOS 7 update experience last year was problematic for some Apple Watch 3 users with reports of random reboots and battery problems. It's possible Apple has streamlined its process, but when the update is made available, Apple Watch 3 owners may want to hold off a bit.

Here's the full list of every Apple Watch that will receive watchOS 8:

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple Watch Series 5

Apple Watch Series 4

Apple Watch Series 3

Apple Watch SE

(Image credit: Apple)

What MacBooks will get macOS Monterey?

Apple laptops are just as well supported as their smaller-screened siblings. With macOS Monterey announced yesterday, the company indicated support will be coming to most Apple laptops released since 2015.

While many users replace their phones too frequently for Apple's lengthy support to be relevant for any reason other than for resale or trade-in value, six years isn't out of the question for most laptop owners. It would be nice to see slightly longer support on the laptop side, but it's good to see support hold out for at least as long.

Here's the full list of every macOS laptop that will receive macOS Monterey: