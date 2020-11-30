Holy smokes! Apple AirPods only $109 in this epic Cyber Monday deal

This AirPods Cyber Monday deal will blow your mind! These ultra-popular earbuds are $50 off its original price in this epic Cyber Monday sale.

The Apple AirPods are now $109 at Amazon, which is the lowest price we've seen for these Apple earbuds thus far. Think about it — these incredible high-end earbuds will only cost you one $100 bill and nine singles!

Apple AirPods: was $159 now $109 @ Amazon

Hurry! The Apple AirPods will save you $50 in this incredible Cyber Monday deal brought to you by Amazon. These AirPods come with a charging case and are one of the most popular wireless headphones on the market.

The Apple AirPods are only $109 in this epic Cyber Monday deal at Amazon. As an added cherry on top, these AirPods come with four months of free Apple Music. Apple Music is the ultimate streaming experience — it's a platform that allows you to easily find your favorite artists, discover new music, listen to curated playlists, and play it across all your devices. This offer, by the way, is only for first-time Apple Music subscribers

Our sister site, Tom's Guide, reviewed the AirPods and loved their lightweight, comfortable design. They gave the AirPods a 4 out of 5-star rating and the Editor's Choice award for their good audio quality and fast connectivity.

Aside from being a high-performing music gadget, Apple boasts that the AirPods are excellent for communicating with your friends and family, offering three hours of talk time.

Battery-wise, the AirPods 2 lasted 4 hours and 49 minutes in real-world testing. This consisted of watching four episodes of Season 2 of The Dragon Prince, streaming YouTube videos, listening to a full album, and taking a 30-minute phone call.

This AirPods deal will not last for long. Heck, I'll be buying one for myself, so Amazon will be one AirPods down. Hurry before it gets swiped away by bargain hunters like yourself.

