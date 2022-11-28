Apple AirPods 2nd generation drop to only $79 for Cyber Monday — that's 50% off!

The Apple AirPods (2nd generation) dropped down to its lowest price ever in this incredible Cyber Monday deal.

For a limited time, you can snag the Apple AirPods 2 for ONLY $79 on Amazon (opens in new tab). To give you an idea of how mind-blowing this deal is, before Cyber Monday, these wireless earbuds were selling for a whopping $160!

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods 2nd Generation: $160 $79 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 50% on the Apple AirPods (2nd Generation). These wireless earbuds are now well below retail price for Cyber Monday. The Apple AirPods 2 are powered by Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Plus, you'll get to enjoy 24 hours of total listening time with the included charging case.

The Apple AirPods (2nd generation) wireless are buds, now only $79 on Amazon for Cyber Monday (opens in new tab), are comfortable to wear, sound great, and offer double the talk time of the original AirPods. They're powered by the Apple H1 chip (the same one found in the AirPods Pro( This ensures that Bluetooth pairing is fast and convenient, especially for iPhone owners.

Expect impressive sound quality, a lightweight, comfortable design, and Siri integration. Plus, for less than $80, the Apple AirPods 2's battery life does a great job at getting you through the day.

The AirPods Pro 2 are pricey, so the Apple AirPods 2 are a cheaper alternative, especially if noise cancellation technology and Apple's Spatial Audio aren't must-haves for you.



