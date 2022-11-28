Apple AirPods 2nd generation drop to only $79 for Cyber Monday — that's 50% off!

By Kimberly Gedeon
published

Apple AirPods 2 down to lowest price ever for Cyber Monday

AirPods with wireless charging case against a pink background
Apple AirPods 2nd generation Cyber Monday deal (Image credit: Laptop Mag)

The Apple AirPods (2nd generation) dropped down to its lowest price ever in this incredible Cyber Monday deal.

For a limited time, you can snag the Apple AirPods 2 for ONLY $79 on Amazon (opens in new tab). To give you an idea of how mind-blowing this deal is, before Cyber Monday, these wireless earbuds were selling for a whopping $160!

Save 50% on the Apple AirPods (2nd Generation). These wireless earbuds are now well below retail price for Cyber Monday. The Apple AirPods 2 are powered by Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Plus, you'll get to enjoy 24 hours of total listening time with the included charging case. 

The Apple AirPods (2nd generation) wireless are buds, now only $79 on Amazon for Cyber Monday (opens in new tab), are comfortable to wear, sound great, and offer double the talk time of the original AirPods. They're powered by the Apple H1 chip (the same one found in the AirPods Pro( This ensures that Bluetooth pairing is fast and convenient, especially for iPhone owners.

Expect impressive sound quality, a lightweight, comfortable design, and Siri integration. Plus, for less than $80, the Apple AirPods 2's battery life does a great job at getting you through the day. 

The AirPods Pro 2 are pricey, so the Apple AirPods 2 are a cheaper alternative, especially if noise cancellation technology and Apple's Spatial Audio aren't must-haves for you.

For more incredible Apple deals like this one, check out our Cyber Monday Apple deals hub. If you're interested in looking for more headphone deals, check out our Cyber Monday wireless earbuds deals hub.

Kimberly Gedeon
Kimberly Gedeon

Kimberly Gedeon, holding a Master's degree in International Journalism, launched her career as a journalist for MadameNoire's business beat in 2013. She loved translating stuffy stories about the economy, personal finance and investing into digestible, easy-to-understand, entertaining stories for young women of color. During her time on the business beat, she discovered her passion for tech as she dove into articles about tech entrepreneurship, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) and the latest tablets. After eight years of freelancing, dabbling in a myriad of beats, she's finally found a home at Laptop Mag that accepts her as the crypto-addicted, virtual reality-loving, investing-focused, tech-fascinated nerd she is. Woot!