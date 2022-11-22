Apple AirPods 2 are just $79 thanks to this epic Walmart Black Friday deal

Black Friday deals just keep getting better, as you can now grab Apple's AirPods 2 for just $79 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. That's down their lowest price ever, and it's one of the best Black Friday headphone deals we've seen.



Right now, the AirPods 2nd Generation with Charging Case included have dropped to $79. That's down from the $129 price tag at Apple, meaning you get to save a whopping $50 on the cheaper AirPods Pro alternative. If you're after even more deals, check out our Black Friday Apple deals live blog. And, if you're thinking of going "Pro," the AirPods Pro 2 are now $50 off (opens in new tab).

Apple's 2nd generation AirPods are now well below retail. The wireless earbuds are powered by Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Get up to 24 hours of total listening time with the included charging case.

The AirPods 2 buds are comfortable to wear, sound good, and offer twice the talk time of the original AirPods. They're powered by Apple's H1 chip, the same one found in the AirPods Pro. This makes for fast and convenient Bluetooth pairing, especially for iPhone owners.



You can expect good sound quality, a lightweight, comfortable design, and even Siri integration. Plus, for $79, the AirPods 2's battery life does a decent job of getting you through long journeys. Rated at up to 5 hours of listening time with a single charge, along with 3 hours of talk time. Plus, 15 minutes in the charging case get your around 3 hours.



The AirPods 2nd generation are a great, cheap alternative to the AirPods Pro 2, especially if you're not fussed about active noise cancellation or Apple's Spatial Audio. If you're looking for simple, quality beats, the AirPods 2 are for you.



