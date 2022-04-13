Anker's PowerHouse battery pack offers 1500W of power — can charge a refrigerator

Anker revealed its longest-lasting portable power station, the Anker 757 PowerHouse, offering 1500W of power and 1229Wh capacity in a 43.9-pound battery pack — and we got a sneak peek at the device.



As far as power packs go, Anker's PowerHouse is packed with advanced specs, along with plenty of versatility to charge nearly every gadget in a home. Plus, thanks to its Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) battery, Anker claims it will "remain in a healthy state" after 3,000 charge cycles, offer 50,000 hours of electronic life expectancy, and impressively be able to recharge to 80% in just an hour.

To power various devices, it comes equipped with two USB-C ports with 100W/60W, four USB-A ports at 12W each, six AC outlets offering a total output of 1500W, along with a car outlet socket offering 120W at max. The power station will easily be able to charge your smartphone, tablet, and laptop, but its various outlets also let users power a portable fridge (45W) for 22 hours, a refrigerator (360W) for 2.7 hours, a coffee maker (1000W) for an hour, a 43-inch TV (110W) for nine hours, lights (12W) for 82 hours, and plenty more.



The Anker 757 PowerHouse will be available on May 9, priced at $1,399. However, those who nab it early can get $200 off the price tag over on Anker's listing page.

Anker 757 PowerHouse: was $1,399 now $1,199 @ Anker

For a limited time, you can nab the powerful Anker 757 PowerHouse with a $200 discount thanks to this early bird offer. To get in on the deal, you'll need to purchase a $10 coupon by May 8, then place your order on May 9 via Amazon or us.anker.com to get $200 off.

There's also a power save mode to conserve battery when you're out and about, stats on its front display, and a built-in LED light bar for easy use when the lights go out. It's made up of an automotive-grade aluminum frame, with corrosion resistance, anti-vibration, and temperature resistance for when you're on the road.



You can also charge the 757 PowerHouse up to 80% in 3.6 hours using three solar panels, according to Anker. Not bad for those sticking with solar energy. We're interested to see what else this portable power station can juice up when it's released. If you're not looking to charge a car or refrigerator, check out the best docking station that can charge your laptop, smartphone, and more.