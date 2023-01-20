Amazon's Kindle Kids just dropped to $85 in first time discount

Amazon's popular Alexa-enabled devices like its Kindle Kids eReaders (opens in new tab). So if you're looking for great pricing on the best eReader for kids, you'll love this deal.

For example, the All-new Kindle Kids eReader is now just $84.99 (opens in new tab). It normally sells for $120, so that's $35 in savings. This marks a new price low for Amazon's latest Kindle Kids eReader. Not to be outdone, Best Buy (opens in new tab) offers this same deal. As an alternative, Amazon also offers the IPX8 waterproof Kindle Paperwhite Kids for $110 (opens in new tab) ($50 off).

These are two of the best Amazon device deals (opens in new tab) from the sale.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Kindle Kids eReader: $120 $85 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $35 on the Amazon Kindle Kids eReader. Designed with children in mind, Kindle Kids is built sturdier than other Kindles and includes a protective cover. Get one free year of Amazon Kids+ with purchase to let your little ones explore thousands of popular age-appropriate books.

Kindle Kids is Amazon’s most portable Kindle Kids eReader yet and perfect pocket reader for kids ages 7-13 years-old. It features a 6-inch 300 ppi matte display and 16GB of storage which holds thousands of books. Dark mode and an adjustable front light lets kids read comfortably in any environment from no light to outside in direct sunlight.

Featuring X-Ray, the Kindle Kids eReader provides notable details about characters or landmarks mentioned in a book. Plus, its built-in dictionary makes it easy for kids to look up any word. And with an impressive battery life of up to 6 weeks, kids can spend more time reading the books they love and less time charging.

Every Kindle Kids comes with a one-year subscription of Amazon Kids Plus kid-friendly content. This service lest kids explore a massive library of ad-free books, games, apps and Alexa skills from National Geographic, Marvel and LEGO. And for peace of mind, the Kindle Kids eReader includes a two-year worry free warranty.

Now at its best price yet, the Kindle Kids eReader is a wise choice if you're looking for a kid-friendly reading tablet.