Amazon Prime Early Access Sale 2022: Deals to expect

Prime Access Sale 2022

Amazon's new Prime Early Access Sale aims to jump start the holiday shopping season. The savings event offers 48 hours of savings including Prime Day Early Access and Exclusive deals for Prime members only.

From October 11 through October 12, expect Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale to offer Prime Day-like savings. This includes steep discounts on select electronics like laptops, tablets, monitors, audio devices, gaming gear and more.

As the sale's name implies, Prime members will have access to tons of Prime Early Access deals and Prime Exclusive deals. We're talking big savings on best-selling gadgets and limited time Lightning Deals (opens in new tab) of Black Friday proportions.

In a Prime Early Access Sale preview — from September 30 through October 7, Prime members can rent or buy select new and popular titles and save up to 50% off. If you're already a Prime member, Prime Early Access is included with your membership.

If you're not a Prime member, join Amazon Prime (opens in new tab) to access today's Prime Early Access deals and offers during Amazon's fall sale. Amazon Prime costs $139 for a one-year membership and $14.99 for monthly subscribers. Students can join Amazon Prime Student for $7.49 per month or $69 a year. That's half the price of the standard Prime membership.

As a reminder, Prime Early Access Sale starts October 11 at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT. If you can't afford to wait, here are today's best Amazon deals.

(opens in new tab) Apple M1 MacBook Air 256GB: $999 $849 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon takes $150 off the Editor's Choice M1 MacBook Air. In our MacBook Air with M1 review (opens in new tab), we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award. We praised its breathtaking performance and slim, unibody design. We also loved its long battery which endured 14 hours and 41 minutes during testing. Besides Apple's latest 8-core processor, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.16.

(opens in new tab) Apple M1 Pro MacBook Pro 14: $1,999 $1,599 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon currently takes $400 off the 512GB model MacBook Pro 14. It features a 14.2-inch mini-LED backlit display and delivers up to 14 hours of battery life. The laptop is powered by Apple's M1 Pro 8-core chip coupled with 16GB of RAM and employs a 14-core GPU for graphics. In our M1 MacBook Pro 14 (opens in new tab) review, its elegant design, excellent performance, and stellar battery life earned it a 4 out of 5 star rating. It's the Editor's Choice best laptop for power-users.

(opens in new tab) Asus TUF Gaming F17: $899 $799 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the Asus TUF Gaming F17. The laptop in this deal packs a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.7-GHz Intel Core i5-11400H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory does all the heavy graphics lifting.

(opens in new tab) Galaxy Tab S8 128GB: $699 $574 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $125 on the 128GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S8. Samsung's flagship tablet packs an 11-inch (2560 x 1600) LTPS TFT display up to 120Hz for smooth content streaming and gaming. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU coupled with 8GB of RAM ensures fast and speedy responsiveness. Rounding out its specs are 128GB of microSD-expandable storage and an 8,000mAH battery.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad 9th Gen: $329 $299 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $30 on Apple's 9th generation iPad — its biggest discount yet. It has a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage and stereo speakers. It sports an 8MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

(opens in new tab) Apple M1 iPad Air 5: $599 $559 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $40 on the 5th generation iPad Air at Amazon. The 2022 iPad Air 5 packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone. Rounding out its specs are Apple's M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and stereo speakers. For image capturing and video calls it has a 12MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP FaceTime Camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

(opens in new tab) Apple M1 iPad Air 5 (256GB): $749 $679 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $70 on the 256GB model 5th generation iPad Air at Amazon. This 2022 iPad Air packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone. Rounding out its specs are Apple's M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and stereo speakers. For image capturing and video calls it has a 12MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP FaceTime Camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

(opens in new tab) Hmtech Raspberry Pi Portable Monitor: $109 $55 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $54 on the Hmtech Raspberry Pi Screen with this Amazon Lightning deal. This 10.1 monitor features a 1024x 600-pixel panel and 178 degree viewing angles. Chooces from three different diplay modes for laptops including duplicate mode, extend mode and second screen mode. It's a solid choice if you're looking for a portable monitor solution for Raspberry Pi 4/3/2/1/3B+/BB,Banana Pi. It works with Windows PC, TVs, Nintendo Switch and Xbox.

(opens in new tab) HP V28 4K: $379 $199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $180 on the HP V28 4K monitor at Amazon. This truly immersive 4K monitor is produces sharp image clarity, affording you a cinema-like viewing experience. With a refresh rate of 60Hz and AMD FreeSync Technology baked in, expect no less than blur and lag-free streaming and gaming.

(opens in new tab) Acer Predator XB271HU: $469 $289 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

At $180 off, the 27-inch Acer Predator XB271HU monitor is one of the best monitor deals you can get. This is a great 27-inch monitor for anyone who wants to get into higher resolution gaming. With a 2560 x 1440-pixel resolution, 144Hz display and 4ms response time, this beautiful beast should prove to be crisp and colorful.

(opens in new tab) Bose Sport Earbuds: $179 $149 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $30 on Bose Sport Earbuds and bring big Bose lifelike sound to your workouts. Bose Sport Earbuds are secure and comfortable with 3 sizes of tips, weather and sweat-resistant, come packed with a beamforming microphone for voice clarity on calls and a battery that lasts up to 5 hours per charge.

(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort 45: $329 $249 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $80 on the noise-cancelling beast that is the Bose QuietComfort 45. These headphones come with Bose’s industry-leading ANC technology, hi-fi sound, the latest Bluetooth technology, and improved battery life. It is a great alternative to the 700 Headphones and an even greater value at this price.

(opens in new tab) Jabra Elite 7 Pro: $199 $129 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Now $70 off, the Jabra Elite 7 Pro are at their lowest price yet. They offer adjustable active noise cancellation, IP57 dust-and-water resistance, and up to 30 hours of battery life (with charging case). In our Jabra Elite 7 Pro review (opens in new tab), we gave them an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars, citing excellent sound, customization options and sleek, sturdy, compact design.

(opens in new tab) Jabra Elite 4 Active: $119 $89 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

At $30 off, the Jabra Elite 4 Active are at an all-time low price. The best earbuds for working out, they feature a comfortable and secure fit, an IP57 water/sweat-resistance rating, and active noise cancellation. Four microphones ensure crystal clear calls and each earbud can be used independently. The Elite 4 Active have a rated battery life of up to 7 hours with up to 28 with the included fast-charging case.

(opens in new tab) Amazfit T-Rex Smart Watch: $139 $89 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on the Amazfit T-Rex. This rugged miltary grade smartwatch features at 1.3-inch AMOLED screen, 14 sport modes, heart rate, and sleep monitoring. It's water resistant to 50 meters and last up to 20 days on a full charge.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Forerunner 245: $349 $228 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $121 on the Garmin Forerunner 245 GPS smartwatch. It features a 30mm display, up to 7 days of battery life and a water resistant rating of 50m. The Garmin Forerunner 245 tracks stats, crunches numbers and provides comprehensive performance info like running form, training and goals.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE: $279 $199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon takes $80 off the 40mm Apple Watch SE in epic Apple deal. Plus, save 20% on Beats Studio Buds with your purchase. Apple's mid-tier smartwatch houses the same CPU found in the Apple Watch 5. It supports emergency calls, fall detection and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter. Grab it now for an all-time low price.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 7 45mm: $429 $369 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $60 on the Apple Watch Series 7 45mm smartwatch. Over ithe Watch Series 6, it offers a larger display and 33% faster wireless charging. It features a 41mm aluminum case and an Always-On Retina display with up to 1,000 nits of brightness. Powering the smartwatch is an S7 SiP chip 64-bit dual-core processor.

(opens in new tab) OnePlus 10T 5G Unlocked: $749 $649 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 when you buy the 256GB model OnePlus 10T unlocked smartphone at Amazon. It packs a 6.7-inch (1080 x 2412) 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. This factory unlocked 5G phone works with just about all U.S. wireless carriers including: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, Visible, MetroPCS, Mint Mobile, Google Fi, and Cricket.

(opens in new tab) Motorola Edge: $699 $342 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $357 on an unlocked Motorola Edge. It features a speedy Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256 Storage, and a 6.8 144Hz display. The Motorola also features a 108MP main camera, a 119-degree wide-angle camera, and a 32MP front-facing selfie camera so you can take photos of yourself living your best life.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus: $999 $799 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $200 on the Galaxy S22 Plus at Amazon. The base model Galaxy S22 Plus packs a 6.6-inch Infinity-O FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

(opens in new tab) Sony Xperia 5 III: $998 $798 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $200 on the unlocked Sony Xperia 5 III smartphone. It's worth considering if you're looking for a compact smartphone with long battery life. It features a 6.1 inch OLED (1080 x 2520) display at 120Hz. It's powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor alongside 8GB RAM with 128GB of integrated storage. The Xperia 5 III's rear triple camera array includes a 12MP sensor, 12MP ultra-wide and 12MP telephoto. And for selfies and video calls, it equips you with an 8MP front camera.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: $1,199 $999 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $200 on an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The base Galaxy S22 Ultra packs a 6.8-inch Infinity-O Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

(opens in new tab) Razer Gaming Headsets from $29 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon is currently slashing prices on Razer gaming headsets with microphones. Save on Razer Kraken V3, BlackShark V2, Barracuda X and more. Choose from a range of wireless and wired style headsets for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Wireless Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch consoles and mobile devices.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch Lite w/ 128GB microSD Card: $235 $219 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $15 on this Nintendo Switch Lite Bundle at Amazon. The bundle includes: a Nintendo Switch Lite game console and a 128GB SanDisk microSD memory card for Nintendo Switch. Compact and lightweight with a sleek, unibody design, the Switch Lite is perfect for handheld gaming anywhere.

(opens in new tab) WWE 2K22 for PS4: $59 $39 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 on WWE 2K22, a must buy for your collection. WWE 2K22 brings a host of new features and playable characters to the franchise. With a fully redesigned game engine, new controls, upgraded graphics, and new game modes, it's the best wrestling game we've seen yet. Amazon also offers WWE 2K22 for PS5 (opens in new tab) for $44 ($25 off).

(opens in new tab) Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD: $159 $99 (opens in new tab)

Save $60 on the Samsung T7 Shield portable SSD. Tough, fast, and compact, it has an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance. It works with PC, Mac, Android devices, gaming consoles, and more. It ships with USB Type C-to-C and Type C-to-A cables for more options.

(opens in new tab) SanDisk Ultra microSD 200GB: $34 $23 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Amazon Prime members save $11 on the 200GB SanDisk Ultra microSD memory card. It delivers up to 120MB/sec read speeds for quick file access. Its rugged design resists damage due to shock, water, X-rays, and temperature. Now at an all-time low price, this is one of the best deals you can get ahead of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.

(opens in new tab) SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD 1TB: $309 $188 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $121 on the 1TB SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD. Built rugged, it's IP55 water-and-dust resistant, which makes it perfect for day-to-day use. Suitable for transferring large photo and video files, it delivers high read/write speeds of up to 2,000MB/s and has 256-bit AES encryption.

What is Amazon Prime Early Access?

October's Amazon Prime Early Access Sale (opens in new tab) is the online retailer's pre-holiday season fall event. The 48-hour sale runs from October 11-12 and offers sitewide deals on products from every category.

Prime Early Access shoppers can expect to see steep discounts on select electronics including laptops, tablets, PC accessories, audio wearables, games and gaming gear. Amazon's October sale will shine the spotlight on Prime Early Access deals and Prime Exclusive deals.

When is Amazon Prime Day Early Access?

Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale starts October 11 at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT. Similar to Amazon's July Prime Day 2022 sale, the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale offers two days of deals.

If you can't afford to wait, there are plenty of Prime Early Access, Prime Exclusive and daily Amazon deals going on right now.

Amazon Prime Day Early Access deals to expect

Amazon Prime Early Access shoppers can expect to see steep discounts on select electronics including laptops, tablets, PC accessories, audio devices, and gaming gear.

Prime membership holders can expect to see member-only Prime Early Access deals and Prime Exclusive deals. We're talking big savings on limited time Lightning deals of Black Friday proportions.

Making its debut this year, Amazon Prime Early Access aims to jump start the holiday shopping season. So if you want to beat inflation before Black Friday, it's one of the best times of the year to score early holiday discounts.