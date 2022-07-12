Amazon Prime Day 2022: Best deals from today's sale

Amazon Prime Day 2022's best tech deals are now live through July 13. It's a great time to make out like a bandit and nab steep discounts on laptops, tablets, monitors, and more. If you're frugal like us or want to beat the back-to-school rush, don't miss this week's sale.

Beyond Black Friday, Prime Day is one of the most anticipated shopping events for frugal shoppers. Best Buy and Walmart are currently staging their own summer sales alongside Amazon. We're currently seeing similar sitewide manufacturer sales from Dell, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft and Samsung.

Walmart's summer sale just kicked off with fantastic sitewide discounts. We're seeing rollbacks on top-rated laptops picks like the HP Envy 13 Laptop for just $499 (opens in new tab) ($200 off). Meanwhile, Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale (opens in new tab) offers tons of Prime Day alternative deals on back-to-school gear.

From laptops to home theater, here are our favorite Prime Day deals and sales going on right now.

Best Prime Day deals

Prime Day Alexa device deals

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire HD 8: was $89 now $45 @ Amazon

The Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet is 50% off at Amazon right now. It's 30% faster than its predecessor and supports wireless charging. It features an 8-inch (1280 x 800) display, 2.0-GHz quad-core CPU, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of expandable storage.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus: was $180 now $105 @ Amazon

Save $75 on the Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus for a limited time. It’s everything from the Fire HD 10 with the welcome inclusion of a gorgeous soft-touch plastic design, twice the RAM and wireless charging.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

Amazon's Fire 7 tablet is among Prime Day 2022's deals. Although we don't typically recommend products more than two years old, the 2019 Fire 7 is still one of the best cheap tablets around. In our Fire 7 review (opens in new tab), we praised the tablet for its speedy performance, long battery life and Alexa hands-free support. The Fire 7 is an affordable option if you're looking for a portable device for streaming and gaming.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Kindle Essentials Bundle: was $135 now $68 @ Amazon

Prime members can save 50% on the Amazon Kindle Essentials bundle starting from $67.97. The starter bundle includes: an Amazon Kindle eReader, Amazon Printed Cover-Library, and Power Adapter. The Kindle has features a 167 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper, even in direct sunlight. It has an adjustable front light for comfortable reading in any environment. Plus, you can highlight passages, look up definitions, translate words, and adjust text size—without ever leaving the page.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Kindle Kids eReader: was $109 now $49 @ Amazon

This Prime Exclusive deal takes $60 off the Kindle Kids e-reader. Designed with children in mind, Kindle Kids is built sturdier than other Kindles and includes a protective cover. Get one free year of Amazon Kids+ with purchase to let your little ones explore thousands of popular age-appropriate books.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen): was $85 now $35 @ Amazon

This Amazon Prime Day deal knocks $50 off the Echo Show 5 — it's biggest discount yet. This 5.5-inch Alexa-enabled smart display is great for video calling, streaming movies, TV shows, news, music, and podcasts. Get it now for its lowest price ever.

(opens in new tab) Luna Wireless Controller: was $69 now $39 @ Amazon

Prime members save $30 on the Luna Wireless Controller. The Luna is a high-performance controller designed to provide an ideal playing experience on Luna, Amazon's new cloud gaming service. Luna Controller is the best connection between Luna gamers and their games.

(opens in new tab) Insignia 24-inch Smart Fire TV: was $169 now $89 @ Amazon

One of the best early access Prime Day deals knocks $80 off the Insignia Smart Fire TV Edition. Its easy-to-use interface affords you convenient access to your favorite streaming apps. Plus, it ships with an Alexa-enabled voice remote so you can watch live TV, launch apps, search for titles, play music, and more hands-free.

Prime Day laptop deals

(opens in new tab) Apple M1 MacBook Air 256GB: was $999 now $899 @ Amazon

Amazon takes $100 off the Editor's Choice M1 MacBook Air. In our MacBook Air with M1 review (opens in new tab), we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award. We praised its breathtaking performance and slim, unibody design. We also loved its long battery which endured 14 hours and 41 minutes during testing. Besides Apple's latest 8-core processor, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Apple M1 Pro MacBook Pro 14: was $1,999 now $1,799 @ Amazon

Amazon currently takes $200 off the 512GB model MacBook Pro 14. It features a 14.2-inch mini-LED backlit display and delivers up to 14 hours of battery life. The laptop is powered by Apple's M1 Pro 8-core chip coupled with 16GB of RAM and employs a 14-core GPU for graphics. In our M1 MacBook Pro 14 (opens in new tab) review, its elegant design, excellent performance, and stellar battery life earned it a 4 out of 5 star rating. It's the Editor's Choice best laptop for power-users.

(opens in new tab) Acer Aspire 5 Laptop: was $389 now $289 @ Amazon

Now $100 off, the Acer Aspire 5 is one of the best budget laptops around. This machine packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) IPS display, a 3.0 GHz 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, ‎Intel UHD Graphics, and 128GB SSD. Powered by Windows 11 Home in S mode, the Aspire 5 has built in security features and fast Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. This is an incredible value if you're looking for a sub-$300 laptop for school or use at home.

(opens in new tab) Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook PC: was $449 now $199 @ Walmart

Walmart is currently slashing $250 off the 15.6-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook. The laptop in this deal has a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) IPS display and runs on a AMD Ryzen 3 3250U dual-core CPU coupled with 4GB of RAM and Radeon graphics. There's 128GB of microSD-expandable eMMC storage on board for your important files. The Gateway Ultra Slim is a solid choice if you're shopping around for a cheaply priced laptop.

Prime Day gaming laptop deals

(opens in new tab) Asus TUF Gaming F17: was $949 now $849 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the Asus TUF Gaming F17. The laptop in this deal packs a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.7-GHz Intel Core i5-11400H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory does all the heavy graphics lifting.

(opens in new tab) MSI Pulse GL66 RTX 3070 Gaming Laptop: was $1,499 now $1,199 @ Amazon

Save $300 on the MSI Pulse GL66 gaming laptop for a limited time. This gaming rig is configured with a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.3-GHz Intel Corei7-11800H 8-core CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. Doing the heavy lifting for graphics is Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory.

(opens in new tab) Acer Nitro 5 RTX 3080 Gaming Laptop: was $2,099 now $1,999 @ Amazon

This gaming laptop deal at Amazon takes $100 off the RTX 3080 Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41-R3NX). The machine in this boasts a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) 360Hz display, 2.5-GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800H 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. For graphics handling, it employs Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3080 GPU with 8GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM.

(opens in new tab) Gateway Creator Notebook w/ RTX 3050 GPU: was $799 now $699 @ Walmart

Save $100 on the powerful Gateway Creator and Gaming Notebook at Walmart. What's more, it includes a free month of Xbox Game Pass for PC (opens in new tab). The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080)120Hz display and runs on a 2.7-GHz Intel Core i5-11400H 6-core CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM. Rounding out its specs sheet are Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 4GB of vRAM, 512GB SSD, and THX Spatial Audio.

Prime Day tablet deals

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet: was $99 now $49 @ Amazon

Prime members save $50 on the Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet. For the first time, Amazon's cheapest kids tablet Amazon offers packs a 7-inch display, 1.3GHz quad-core CPU, 1GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. Even better, it's surrounded by a rugged child-proof exterior and is backed by Amazon's 2-year warranty to give parents peace of mind.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad 9th Gen: was $329 now $299 @ Amazon

Save $30 on Apple's 9th generation iPad — its biggest discount yet. It has a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage and stereo speakers. It sports an 8MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

(opens in new tab) Apple M1 iPad Air 5: was $599 now $559 @ Amazon

Save $40 on the 5th generation iPad Air at Amazon. The 2022 iPad Air 5 packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone. Rounding out its specs are Apple's M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and stereo speakers. For image capturing and video calls it has a 12MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP FaceTime Camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

(opens in new tab) Apple M1 iPad Air 5 (256GB): was $749 now $679 @ Amazon

Save $70 on the 256GB model 5th generation iPad Air at Amazon. This 2022 iPad Air packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone. Rounding out its specs are Apple's M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and stereo speakers. For image capturing and video calls it has a 12MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP FaceTime Camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

(opens in new tab) XP-PEN Deco 01 V2 Graphics Tablet: was $69 now $50 @ Amazon

Save $19 on the XP-Pen Deco 01 V2 graphics tablet which lets teachers create and explain interactive content on their screen in real-time. Super-portable, it has a 10 x 6.25-inch work area and is just 0.31 inches thin. It ships with a battery-free stylus and has 8 shortcut keys. The 8192 levels of instant pen pressure sensitivity ensures control an accuracy. This portable online teaching tablet works with Windows, Mac OS X, Android and Chrome OS. It supports ibis Paint X, FlipaClip, Medibang, Autodesk Sketchbook, Zenbrush, Artrage, and more.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad Pro 12.9 (128GB): was $1,099 now $999 @ Amazon

Now $100 off, the 2021 iPad Pro 12.9 with Apple M1 chip is one of the most powerful tablets you can get. Apple's big-screen 2021 iPad Pro packs a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina Display with XDR, Apple's blazing M1 processor, and a storage capacity of 128GB. The new iPad Pro 12.9 supports Apple Pencil (2nd generation) and works with Apple's Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio.

Prime Day monitor deals

(opens in new tab) HP V28 28-inch 4K Monitor: was $379 now $199 @ Amazon

Save $180 on the HP V28 4K monitor at Amazon. This truly immersive 4K monitor is produces sharp image clarity, affording you a cinema-like viewing experience. With a refresh rate of 60Hz and AMD FreeSync Technology baked in, expect no less than blur and lag free streaming and gaming.

(opens in new tab) AOC C32G2E 32-inch Curved Gaming Monitor: was $279 now $199 @ Amazon

Save $80 on the AOC C32G2E 31.5-inch curved gaming monitor. Optimized for immersive gameplay, it has a 1500R curvature 31.5 inch (1920 x 1080) antiglare WLED panel, 250 nits of brightness, and 16:9 aspect ratio. This is one of the best gaming monitors for shooter, action, eSports, FPS (eSports), beat 'em up and racing games. Snag it now for its best price yet.

(opens in new tab) Acer XG270HU 27 inch Monitor: was $369 now $199 @ Amazon

Amazon knocks $170 off the Acer 27 XG monitor for a limited time. It has a (2560 x 1440) resolution 144Hz panel with 1ms response time. AMD Free Sync eliminates screen tearing and other distortions for a smooth gaming experience.

(opens in new tab) Acer Predator XB271HU: was $469 now $289 @ Amazon

At $180 off, the 27-inch Acer Predator XB271HU monitor is one of the best monitor deals you can get. This is a great 27-inch monitor for anyone who wants to get into higher resolution gaming. With a 2560 x 1440-pixel resolution, 144Hz display and 4ms response time, this beautiful beast should prove to be crisp and colorful.

(opens in new tab) Dell S2721HS 27-inch 4K Monitor: was $349 now $199 @ Dell

Save $150 on the Dell 27-inch Monitor S2721HS. This 27-inch display has a 1920 x 1080-pixel resolution, 4ms response time, and 75Hz refresh rate. Connectivity-wise, it equips you with an HDMI port and Display Port 1.2. Its chic and modern design complements any workspace.

Prime Day headphone deals

(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort 45: was $329 now $229 @ Best Buy

Save $100 on the noise-cancelling beast that is the Bose QuietComfort 45 – its biggest markdown yet. These headphones come with Bose’s industry-leading ANC technology, hi-fi sound, the latest Bluetooth technology, and improved battery life. It is a great alternative to the 700 Headphones and an even greater value at this price. Amazon (opens in new tab) offers this same deal.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $169 @ Amazon

Save $80 on the AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case. The AirPods Pro 2nd generation bring active noise cancellation to Apple's best-selling wireless earbuds. They feature Apple's H1 chip, Adaptive EQ, and Qi wireless charging support.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods 2nd Generation: was $15 9 now $89 @ Amazon

Amazon takes $10 off the 2nd generation AirPods with Wired Charging Case. These wireless earbuds are powered by Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Get up to 24 hours total listening time with the included charging case.

(opens in new tab) Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700: was $399 now $269 @ Amazon

Save $100 on Bose 700 headphones. They offer stellar audio quality, amazing noise-cancelling technology and up to 20 hours of battery life. They also support Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri. They're currently $70 off, which is one of the lowest prices we've ever seen for these wireless headphones.

(opens in new tab) Jabra Elite 85t Wireless Earbuds: was $199 now $114 @ Amazon

Now $85 off list, the Jabra Elite 85t wireless earbuds are cheaper than ever. They feature adjustable active noise-cancellation and HearThrough, up to 25 hours of battery life (with charging case) and IPX4 dust and water resistance.

(opens in new tab) Jabra Elite 7 Pro Earbuds: was $199 now $139 @ Amazon

Now $60 off, the Jabra Elite 7 Pro are among the best AirPods Pro alternatives out there. They offer adjustable active noise cancellation, IP57 dust-and-water resistance, and up to 30 hours of battery life (with charging case). In our Jabra Elite 7 Pro review (opens in new tab), we gave them an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars, citing excellent sound, customization options and sleek, sturdy, compact design.

(opens in new tab) Sony LinkBuds S Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds: was $199 now $159 @ Amazon

This early Prime Day deal takes $42 off the excellent Sony LinkBuds S for the first time. These wireless earbuds features Sony signature sound, superb noise-cancelling and useful features for the price.

(opens in new tab) Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $119 @ Amazon

Now $30 off, the Beats Studio Buds are among the best wireless earbuds to buy. They deliver powerful, balanced sound and feature active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and transparency mode. The earbuds ships with three sets of eartips for a secure, comfortable fit and acoustic seal. What's more, the Beats Studio Buds are IPX4-rated sweat and water resistant and provide up to 8 hours of battery life (up to 24 hours combined with charging case).

(opens in new tab) [EMBARGO] Jabra Elite 4 Active Wireless Earbuds (Mint): was $119 now $89 @ Amazon

At $30 off, the Jabra Elite 4 Active are at an all-time low price. The best earbuds for working out, they feature a comfortable and secure fit, an IP57 water/sweat-resistance rating, and active noise cancellation. Four microphones ensure crystal clear calls and each earbud can be used independently. The Elite 4 Active have a rated battery life of up to 7 hours with up to 28 with the included fast-charging case.

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Max: was $549 now $449 @ Amazon

Currently $100 off at Amazon, the AirPods Max are our favorite wireless ear cans. These stylish ear cans feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other.

Prime Day Back-to-school deals

(opens in new tab) Apple M2 MacBook Air: from $1,099 @ Apple Education

Students and educators save $100 on the new M2 MacBook Air. It features an M2 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1600) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID. Plus, you'll receive an Apple gift card valued at up to $150.

(opens in new tab) Apple M2 MacBook Pro: from $1,199 @ Apple Education Store

Save $100 on the new M2 MacBook Pro and get a gift card valued at up to $150 from Apple. The new 13-inch MacBook Pro features an M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. it packs a 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID. Plus, you'll receive an Apple gift card valued at up to $150.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Air M1 w/ Free GC: was $999 now $899 @ Apple Education Store

The Apple Education Store is slashing $100 off, the Editor's Choice MacBook Air M1. Apple is sweetening this deal with a gift card up to $150. Besides Apple's latest 8-core processor, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. Plus get a gift card up to $150.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad Pro: from $549 @ Apple Education Store

Teachers and faculty get instant savings at the Apple Education Store. For a limited time, Apple is throwing in a free gift card valued at up to $100. The base model iPad Pro deal packs an 11-inch Retina Display, Apple M1 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 8-core GPU and 128GB of storage.

(opens in new tab) XP-Pen Deco 01 V2 Graphics Tablet: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon

Save $20 on the XP-Pen Deco 01 V2 graphics tablet which lets teachers create and explain interactive content on their screen in real-time. Super-portable, it has a 10 x 6.25-inch work area and is just 0.31 inches thin. It ships with a battery-free stylus and has 8 shortcut keys. The 8192 levels of instant pen pressure sensitivity ensures control an accuracy. This portable online teaching tablet works with Windows, Mac OS X, Android and Chrome OS. It supports ibis Paint X, FlipaClip, Medibang, Autodesk Sketchbook, Zenbrush, Artrage, and more.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Student Discounts: save up to $454 @ Microsoft

Students, parents and teachers save up to $454 on Microsoft Surface devices. Save up to $300 on the Surface Pro 8, up to $200 on Surface Pro X and up to $454 on the excellent Surface Laptop 4. Additionally, net extra savings on select Surface accessories.

Pre Prime Day deals — Smartwatches

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 7: was $399 now $279 @ Amazon

Now $120 off, the 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 just hit a record low price. Over the Watch Series 6, it offers a larger display and 33% faster wireless charging. It features a 41mm aluminum case and an Always-On Retina display with up to 1,000 nits of brightness. Powering the smartwatch is an S7 SiP chip 64-bit dual-core processor. This is one of the best Apple deals you can get.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE (GPS): was $309 now $249 @ Amazon

For a limited time, Amazon is slashing $60 off the Apple Watch SE with GPS. Apple's mid-tier smartwatch houses the same CPU found in the Apple Watch 5 and a display that's 30% brighter than the Apple Watch 3. This smartwatch supports emergency calls, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter.

(opens in new tab) LifeProof Eco Friendly Apple Watch Band: was $39 now $24 @ Amazon

Save $15 on the LifeProof Eco Friendly Band — its biggest discount yet. Made from 99% ocean plastic yarn so it's safe for the environment and comfortable to wear. It easily connects to your Apple Watch and has a fade resistant buckle closure. What's more, $1 of your purchase goes toward LifeProof's nonprofit partners. This band fits 38mm/40mm Apple Watches from Series 3 to 7.

(opens in new tab) Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm): was $279 now $199 @ Amazon

Now $80 off, the Galaxy Watch 4 is one of the best smartwatches around. Sleek, lightweight, and customizable, the Galaxy Watch 4 is Samsung's best smartwatch yet. It features advanced sleep tracking, auto workout-tracking, advanced run coaching, real-time ECG monitoring and fall detection.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Venu 2: was $399 now $269 @ Amazon

Now $130 off, the 45mm Garmin Venu 2 is at its best price yet. It features advanced health and fitness tracking like respiration, sleep, heart rate monitoring, on screen workouts and strength training. You also get 50m water resistance and 25 preloaded indoor sports apps for walking, running, cycling, swimming and golf, and more.

Prime Day smartphone deals

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6 Unlocked: was $599 now $499 @ Amazon

For a limited time, save $100 on the Editor's Choice Google Pixel 6. It features an advanced Pixel camera, 6.4-inch (2400 x 1080) 90Hz display, Google Tensor processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6 Pro Unlocked: was $899 now $699 @ Amazon

For a limited time, save $200 on the excellent Google Pixel Pro 5G smartphone. It features an advanced Pixel camera, 6.7-inch (1440 x 3120) 120Hz display, Google Tensor processor, 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

(opens in new tab) Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: was $1,199 now $839 @ Amazon

Buy the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G phone for $360 off at Amazon. The base Galaxy S22 Ultra packs a 6.8-inch Infinity-O Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

(opens in new tab) Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22: was $799 now $599 @ Amazon

Save $200 on the Unlocked Galaxy S22 at Amazon. The entry model Galaxy S22 packs a 6.1-inch Infinity-O FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

(opens in new tab) Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus: was $999 now $699 @ Amazon

Save $300 on the Galaxy S22 Plus at Amazon. The base model Galaxy S22 Plus packs a 6.6-inch Infinity-O FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 64-bit 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G: was $999 now $699 @ Amazon

Save $300 on the Unlocked Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G phone at Amazon. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G features a 6.7 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X (2640 x 1080) main screen at 120Hz and a 1.9 inch Super AMOLED (260 x 512) cover screen. It houses Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 octa-core CPU coupled, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

(opens in new tab) Sony Xperia 5 III: was $998 now $798 @ Amazon

Save $200 on the unlocked Sony Xperia 5 III smartphone. It's worth considering if you're looking for a compact smartphone with long battery life. It features a 6.1 inch OLED (1080 x 2520) display at 120Hz. It's powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor alongside 8GB RAM with 128GB of integrated storage. The Xperia 5 III's rear triple camera array includes a 12MP sensor, 12MP ultra-wide and 12MP telephoto. And for selfies and video calls, it equips you with an 8MP front camera.

(opens in new tab) Unlocked Motorola One 5G Ace: was $399 now $239 @ Amazon

Save $160 on budget-friendly Motorola One 5G Ace. It's one of the more affordable 5G phones to consider if you don't want to spend $1,000 on an unlocked flagship phone. It features a 6.7-inch Full HD Max Vision display and 48MP sensor wide-angle lens with Macro Vision. Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G processor, 6GB of RAM and 128GB. It's IP52 water resistant and has a rated battery life of two days.

(opens in new tab) Gpeestrac 10-inch Selfie Ring Light: was $79 now $23 @ Amazon

Now $56 off, the Gpeestrac ring light makes photos and videos look professional. It features three color lighting modes: White, Warm White, Warm Yellow each with 10 customizable brightness levels. It includes a sturdy tripod with anti-slip rubber design and 360 degree rotation. And what's more, it ships with a remote shutter and is USB powered to work with laptops, phones, powerbanks, and wall chargers.

Prime Day gaming deals

(opens in new tab) Logitech G502 Hero Wired Gaming Mouse: was $79 now $34 @ Amazon

Save $5 on the Logitech G502 Hero Wired Gaming Mouse. It has a 25K sensor, up to 25,600 DPI and 11 programmable buttons.

(opens in new tab) Razer Gaming Headsets from $39 @ Amazon

Amazon is currently slashing prices on Razer gaming headsets with microphones. Save on Razer Kraken V3, BlackShark V2, Barracuda X and more. Choose from a range of wireless and wired style headsets for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Wireless Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch consoles and mobile devices.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch Lite w/ 128GB microSD Card: was $235 now $219 @ Amazon

Save $15 on this Nintendo Switch Lite Bundle at Amazon. The bundle includes: a Nintendo Switch Lite game console and a 128GB SanDisk microSD memory card for Nintendo Switch. Compact and lightweight with a sleek, unibody design, the Switch Lite is perfect for handheld gaming anywhere.

(opens in new tab) PowerA Nano Enhanced Wireless Controller: was $54 now $39 @ Amazon

Now $15 off, the PowerA Nano wireless controller for Nintendo Switch is at its lowest price yet. If you can live without HD rumble or Amiibo NFC, it's a great alternative to the Nintendo Switch Pro controller. It features Bluetooth technology, an ergonomic design, motion controls and advanced gaming buttons.

(opens in new tab) Nier Replicant for PS4: was $39 now $19 @ Amazon

Save $20 on this updated version of NieR Replicant, originally released in Japan in April 2010. Now with a modern upgrade, experience masterfully revived visuals, a fascinating storyline and more!

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller: was $59 now $49 @ Microsoft

Microsoft is taking $10 off the Xbox Wireless Controller. It features triggers and bumpers and Hybrid D-pad. Button mapping and improved responsiveness of dynamic latency input elevate your gameplay. Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller Xbox One Series X|S, Xbox One X|S, Xbox One and Windows PC.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda: was $49 now $39 @ Walmart

Save $10 on the Legend of Zelda version Nintendo Game & Watch. This handheld system pays homage to 35 years of the Legend of Zelda series. It includes three iconic classics: The Legend of Zelda, Zelda II: The Adventure of Link, and The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening.

(opens in new tab) Back 4 Blood for Xbox Series X: was $59 now $11 @ Amazon

Save $48 on the spiritual successor to the Left 4 Dead franchise. Every play through brings new surprises and challenges, and it's up to you to build your deck - and weapon - in order to properly face whatever's waiting for you.

(opens in new tab) Elden Ring for PS5|PS4: was $59 now $49 @ Amazon

For a limited time, save $10 on Elden Ring for PS5 and PS4. One of the best new game releases of 2022, Elden Ring is one of the best RPG games out there. In our Elden Ring review (opens in new tab), we found the game's striking, open-world environment, and breathtaking sense of scale impressive. We were also fond of the game's challenging bosses. We gave Elden Ring an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars and our hard to get Editor's Choice award. Our reviewer dubbed it a contender for game of the year.

Pre Prime Day TV deals

(opens in new tab) Toshiba M550 55 inch 4K Fire TV: was $799 now $349 @ Amazon

One of the best TV deals at Amazon takes a massive $450 off the 55 inch Toshiba M550 Series 4K Fire TV. Fire TV lets you access live, over-the-air TV, streaming channels, and your favorite apps on one home screen. It comes with an Alexa voice remote so you can power the TV on, adjust the volume and search content hands-free.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV: was $559 now $299 @ Amazon

At $260 off, the Fire TV Omni Series will hit its lowest price yet for Prime Day. The TV's easy-to-use home screen lets you access streaming apps, cable, satellite, video games, Luna cloud gaming and more in one place. Access over a million TV shows and movies across Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+, HBO Max, Peacock, IMDb TV, Pluto TV, Tubi, Paramount+, and others. Like all Fire TVs, it ships with an Alexa voice remote for hands-free operation.

