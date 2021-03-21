Amazon Prime Day 2021: Date, deals to expect this year

Amazon Prime Day 2021's date is unknown at this time, however, it will mark retail mammoth's 7th annual celebratory savings event. One of the biggest retail holidays of the year, Prime Day offers exclusive sitewide deals on today's best mobile gadgets.

Prime Day 2021 shoppers can expect big savings on the latest laptops, tablets, monitors, headphones and more. Outside of the holidays, Prime Day affords bargain shoppers excellent discounts on products Apple, Samsung, Alienware, HP, Dell, Sony and more.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day began on July 15, 2015 as a celebration of Amazon's 20th anniversary. For 24 hours, Amazon offered Prime members exclusive deals on a wide range of products.

The event was so successful that Amazon made Prime Day an annual tradition and has expanded the holiday to numerous countries including Spain, Japan, Austria, Mexico, and more. Amazon has also expanded the duration of Prime Day. In 2017, Amazon Prime Day lasted for 30 hours, 36 hours in 2018 Prime Day and 48-hours in 2019-2020.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2021?

Prime Day typically occurs during the second or third week of July — with the exception of Prime Day 2020. As a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the shopping event was pushed back to October 13-14.

This year, we expect Prime Day to fall on Tuesday, July 13 with early access deals on select products kicking off on July 12. Generally speaking, Amazon usually has a lead up to Prime Day with "unofficial" deals that start as early as June. Competing retailers like Best Buy, Newegg, Walmart, and Target normally offer their own summertime sales to take some attention off Amazon Prime Day.

Although Prime Day 2021 is still months off, it will be here before we know it. There are just two major U.S. holidays standing between us and Amazon's big day. In the meantime, we're recapping last year's best Prime Day 2020 deals which hints and what deals to expect for Prime Day 2021.

Best Prime Day Laptop Deals

Apple MacBook Air 2020: was $999 now $849 @ Amazon

One of the best Prime Day 2020 deals laptop deals took $150 off the previous gen MacBook Air. We expect to see an even bigger discount on this model come Prime Day 2021. Specs-wise, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, a Backlit Magic Keyboard, Touch ID, a 10th Gen Core i3 CPU, a 256GB SSD and Intel Iris Plus graphics. Expect Prime Day deals on the latest MacBook Air M1. View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro 16": was $2,399 now $2,079 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice MacBook Pro with Touch Bar and Magic Keyboard was $320 off during last year's Prime Day. It packs a 16-inch Retina display, 2.6-GHz 9th Gen Intel Core i7 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Rounding out its hardware specs is an AMD Radeon Pro 5300M GPU with 4GB of graphics memory. Prime Day 2021 could drop this former-gen MacBook Pro down to a record low price, including the latest MacBook Pro with Apple M1 chip. View Deal

HP Omen 15 Gaming Laptop (512GB): was $1,249 now $1,099 @ Amazon

Currently $300 off and at its lowest price yet, the HP Omen 15 2020 (15-DH1020NR) saw a $150 discount for Prime Day 2020. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.6-GHz i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti. View Deal

Dell XPS 13 7390 4K Laptop: was $1,699 now $1,299 @ Amazon

One of the best Prime Day deals of 2020 took $500 off the Dell XPS 13 with 4K display. It packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1200-pixel) Infinity Edge touch display, a 1.1-GHz Intel Core i7-10710U CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.View Deal

Asus ZenBook 14: was $899 now $769 @ Newegg

This Prime Day rivaling deal from Newegg slashed $130 off the Asus ZenBook 14 UX431FA. It's a solid laptop thanks to its crisp speakers, colorful display and good performance. To top that off, it has an Nvidia GeForce MX250 GPU, which means it's capable of some light gaming. We expect similar deals like this from Newegg during Prime Day. View Deal

Alienware m17 R2: was $1,879 now $1,199 @ Dell

Not to be outdone, this incredible Prime Day deal from Dell took $680 off the Alienware m17 R2 laptop. It features an Intel Core i7-9750H, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPU with 6GB of VRAM.View Deal

Alienware m15 R3 laptop: was $1,849 now $1,549 @ Dell

Another Dell Prime Day deal from Dell knocked $300 off the Alienware m15 R3. This mid-sized rig has a stellar 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 5.0-GHz Core i7-10750H CPU, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. You can upgrade these specs, but even the base model leaves its competitors in the dust. View Deal

HP Chromebook 11: was $219 now $169 @ Best Buy

This Prime Day-rivaling deal from Best Buy took $50 off the already modestly priced HP Chromebook 11. If you're looking for the cheapest Chromebook that you can buy for your kid or an elder, look no further than the HP Chromebook 11. It's small, portable and comes with an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad 1: was $229 now $119 @ Best Buy

The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 was the cheapest Windows 10 laptop we saw during Prime Day. It features an AMD A6-9220e processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of eMMC storage, and a 14-inch, 1366 x 768 display. View Deal

Best Prime Day Tablet Deals

Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 2020 (128GB): was $999 now $949 @ Amazon

The Editor's Choice iPad Pro is powerful enough to replace your laptop. This model packs a 12.9-inch (2732 x 2048) Liquid Retina display, an A12Z Bionic CPU, 128GB of storage, a new dual-camera system with LIDAR scanner, and Wi-Fi 6 support. Own it now for its lowest price yet. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e: was $479 now $399 @ Amazon

Yes, it's older than the other tablets on this list, but the Galaxy Tab S5e is still an excellent slate. This specific version has 128GB and was $80 cheaper during Prime Day. It has a 10.5-inch display, quad AKG speakers and a microSD card slot for up to 512GB of storage. View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro X: was $1299 now $999 @ Amazon

One of the best Prime Day deals we saw knocked $300 off the Surface Pro X. This tablet is a slimmer, premium version of the Surface Pro 7. It has an MS SQ 1 CPU, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD .View Deal

Apple iPad 2020 (32GB): was $429 now $399 @ Amazon

Amazon's Prime Day event last year took $30 off Apple's 8th Generation iPad. This iteration packs a 10.2-inch retina display and the speedy A12 Bionic SoC with Apple's neural engine. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus (128GB): was $829 now $678 @ Amazon

This Prime Day tablet deal was incredible, taking $151 off the excellent Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus. With the best display on any tablet (yes, even better than the iPad Pro), the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus is the ultimate slate for consuming content. It also has a fantastic S Pen and a comfortable Book Cover keyboard (optional). View Deal

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4" (64GB): was $349 now $279 @ Amazon

Last year, Amazon slashes $70 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite which has a premium design, bright display, and long battery life. This Android powered tablet packs a 10.4-inch (1920 x 1200) display, an Exynos octa-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.View Deal

What Amazon Prime Day 2021 deals can I expect?

Besides laptops, tablets, and PC peripherals, Prime Day is an excellent time to purchase Amazon branded hardware like its entire family of Fire Tablets . We've also seen some of the best laptop deals of the summer during past Prime Day events, so expect to see price cuts on premium gaming laptops, Chromebooks, and 2-in-1 convertible laptops. That said, Prime Day is a great time for parents and students to nab early back-to-school laptop deals on Google Education compatible laptops like the HP Chromebook 14.