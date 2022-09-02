Amazon Prime Day 2 tipped for this fall — what we expect

Amazon Prime Day 2 is heading our way this fall according to the retail rumor mill. The ecommerce is purportedly doubling down on its annual tradition with a second Prime Day sale this fall.

Earlier this summer, Insider obtained leaked communication between Amazon its third-party sellers. In the document, Amazon urges sellers to submit Lightning Deals recommendations for its "Prime Fall Deal Event". The invite underlines a September 2 deadline for submissions. Some sources say the event is expected to happen in October.

Amazon has yet to make an announcement about this rumored second Prime Day event. As the time of this article, Amazon's Prime Day placeholder promotes back to school (opens in new tab) and off to college deals (opens in new tab).

While the specifics of Amazon's next big deals event are unknown, it's likely to be a Prime member-only event. It's safe to say Prime Day 2 will be a preview of November's Black Friday deals.

Just like July's main Prime Day event, we expect Prime Day 2 deals to offer similar deals. Naturally, Amazon's family of Alexa devices like Fire tablets and smart displays will see discounts. We expect Amazon to offer limited time and Lightning Deals on all things from laptops to PC accessories and unlocked phones.

We'll keep you up to date on the particulars of Amazon Prime Day 2 as we move closer toward the fall. Here's a recap of some of the best Prime Day deals we saw earlier this year.

Amazon Fire HD 8: was $89 now $45 @ Amazon

The Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet is 50% off at Amazon right now. It's 30% faster than its predecessor and supports wireless charging. It features an 8-inch (1280 x 800) display, 2.0-GHz quad-core CPU, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of expandable storage.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen): was $85 now $35 @ Amazon

This Amazon Prime Day deal knocks $50 off the Echo Show 5 — it's biggest discount yet. This 5.5-inch Alexa-enabled smart display is great for video calling, streaming movies, TV shows, news, music, and podcasts. Get it now for its lowest price ever.

Luna Wireless Controller: was $69 now $39 @ Amazon

Prime members save $30 on the Luna Wireless Controller. The Luna is a high-performance controller designed to provide an ideal playing experience on Luna, Amazon's new cloud gaming service. Luna Controller is the best connection between Luna gamers and their games.

Apple M1 MacBook Air 256GB: was $999 now $899 @ Amazon

Amazon takes $100 off the Editor's Choice M1 MacBook Air. In our MacBook Air with M1 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award. We praised its breathtaking performance and slim, unibody design. We also loved its long battery which endured 14 hours and 41 minutes during testing. Besides Apple's latest 8-core processor, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. If it sells out, B&H has it for the same price until July 16.

Asus TUF Gaming F17: was $949 now $839 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the Asus TUF Gaming F17. The laptop in this deal packs a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.7-GHz Intel Core i5-11400H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3050 GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory does all the heavy graphics lifting.

Apple iPad 9th Gen: was $329 now $299 @ Amazon

Save $30 on Apple's 9th generation iPad — its biggest discount yet. It has a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage and stereo speakers. It sports an 8MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

BenQ MOBIUZ 24.5-inch Gaming Monitor: was $299 now $189 @ Amazon

Save $110 on the BenQ MOBIUZ 24.5-inch Gaming Monitor. For under $200, you're getting a 1080p 165Hz IPS panel with 1ms response time and FreeSync Premium. Rounding out its specs are dual 2.5W Speakers, built-in eye care and HDRi optimization.

Insignia 24-inch Smart Fire TV: was $169 now $89 @ Amazon

One of the best Prime Day deals knocks $80 off the Insignia Smart Fire TV Edition. Its easy-to-use interface affords you convenient access to your favorite streaming apps. Plus, it ships with an Alexa-enabled voice remote so you can watch live TV, launch apps, search for titles, play music, and more hands-free.

Apple Watch Series 7: was $399 now $279 @ Amazon

Now $120 off, the 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 just hit a record low price. Over the Watch Series 6, it offers a larger display and 33% faster wireless charging. It features a 41mm aluminum case and an Always-On Retina display with up to 1,000 nits of brightness. Powering the smartwatch is an S7 SiP chip 64-bit dual-core processor. This is one of the best Apple deals you can get.

Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm): was $279 now $189 @ Amazon

Now $90 off, the Galaxy Watch 4 is one of the best smartwatches around. Sleek, lightweight, and customizable, the Galaxy Watch 4 is Samsung's best smartwatch yet. It features advanced sleep tracking, auto workout-tracking, advanced run coaching, real-time ECG monitoring and fall detection.

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $169 @ Amazon

Save $80 on the AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case. The AirPods Pro 2nd generation bring active noise cancellation to Apple's best-selling wireless earbuds. They feature Apple's H1 chip, Adaptive EQ, and Qi wireless charging support.