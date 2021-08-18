Amazon Kindle Paperwhite gets $50 discount — hits lowest price ever

Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite is the best eReader to buy. It has a 300ppi matte display that reads like real paper even in direct sunlight.

Right now, Amazon has the Kindle Paperwhite on sale for $79. This e-reader normally costs $129, so that's $50 in savings. This marks a new all-time low price for Kindle Paperwhite, making it one of the best tablet deals of the season.

Even better, Amazon bundles this deal with a free 3-month Kindle Unlimited subscription (a $30 value). This service lets you access over a million ebooks, magazines and audiobooks —all in one place.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon

Now $50 off, the Kindle Paperwhite is the best e-reader to buy, It's water-resistant, features a 6-inch, anti-glare flush-to-screen display, 5 LED front lights, and 8GB of storage. It includes a free 3-month Kindle Unlimited subscription for access to more than a million eBooks (valued at $30). Best Buy offers this same deal. View Deal

The Kindle Paperwhite is this deal features a 6-inch anti-glare display at 300 PPI, a 5 LED front light, and 8GB of storage, which holds thousands of books. And with its IPX8 waterproof rating, the Kindle Paperwhite is great for worry-free reading by the pool or even in the bathtub.

While we didn't test this eReader, the Kindle Paperwhite has an overall customer rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars on Amazon. Feedback from satisfied owners praises its attractive flush front screen, ease of use and customizable backlight.

Others say this latest Kindle Paperwhite is noticeably thinner and lighter than the previous-gen model.

In a nutshell, the Kindle Paperwhite is a solid choice if you're in the market for a portable reading-specific device.