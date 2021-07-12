Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro falls to $89 in summer sale

Amazon Fire kids tablets are suitable for children between the ages of 3 and 12. Not only are they kid-proof, kid-friendly and affordable, but Amazon's kids tablets are also backed by a 2-year warranty.

For a limited time, you can get the latest Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro for just $89 at Amazon. Traditionally priced at $179, this kids tablet is now $50 cheaper. It's the lowest price ever for the Fire HD 8 Kids Pro and one of the best tablet deals for the money.

Fire HD 8 Kids Pro deal

The latest Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet is $50 cheaper and at its lowest price ever. Ideal for kids between the ages of 6 and 12, this Pro version packs a vibrant 8-inch HD display, quad-core processor, 2GB RAM, dual cameras and a USB-C (2.0) port. The tablet's 32GB of local storage is expandable via microSD up to 1TB. View Deal

The Fire HD 8 Kids Pro is the latest edition to the Amazon kids family of tablets. It features an 8-inch HD touchscreen and is powered by a quad-core CPU coupled with 2GB RAM. Rounding out its specs are dual cameras and 32GB of microSD expandable storage.

What's more, Amazon is bundling it with a free year of Amazon Kids+ (valued at $36). Priced at $2.99 a month, the service offers access to kid-oriented apps, music, Audible books, games, videos and educational content. One of the key differences between the Fire HD Kids Pro and the standard Fire Kids tablets is a more "grown-up" looking interface.

Just like all Amazon's kids tablets, the Fire HD Kids Pro has strong customizable parental controls. Parents can easily set the tablet's screen time rules and content restrictions for kids.

Backed by a 2-year worry-free warranty, the Fire HD Kids Pro is a solid choice if you're looking for an affordable kids tablet.

More Amazon kids tablet deals

The Fire HD 10 Kids tablet packs everything we love about the standard Fire HD 10 into a durable kid-proof case. It also comes with Amazon's worry-free 2-free warranty. Save $70 on this 10-inch kids tablet. View Deal

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is one of the best kids tablets you can get. It's 30% faster than the previous-gen model and has 32GB of storage. This tablet is priced at $50 under retail right now at Amazon. View Deal